Justice for covered bonds (and securitization)

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Justice for covered bonds (and securitization)

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAtanas DinovTom HallLuke Jeffs
May 08, 2026 05:35 pm

◆ EU regs plan sparks debate over treatment of secured borrowing ◆ Blistering corporate and FIG issuance but why are premiums rising in one market but not the other? ◆ UK Renters' Rights Act to impact UK buy-to-let RMBS market

Statue of Lady Justice atop the Old Bailey London England UK

Plans to change the capital risk-weightings banks must apply to some of their securitization holidings caused consternation in the covered bond market this week. Both securitization and covered bonds are forms of debt secured on a pool of assets — often of the same type, such as mortgages. Of course there are big differences between the two asset classes as well.

Fresh from the European Covered Bond Council's conference in Norway this week, we delve into the controversy and what the outcome will likely be for the way covered bonds are treated under the rules, as well as securitizations.

Another two markets that are close cousins are the European financial institution and investment grade corporate bond markets. Both have been very busy lately, awash with deals. But while new issue premiums are rising in the corporate bond market, that is not the case in the FIG market. We discuss why that is and what the pipeline looks like in each for the rest of the month.

Finally, we discuss another set of rules affecting securitization. The Renters' Rights Act recently came into force in England. The changes it demands to the way landlords operate will have a knock-on effect on the UK's buy-to-let residential mortgage-backed securities market. We examine what those will be.

Now read on:

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Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastWeekly CoversCorporate BondsSecuritization RegulationRMBSCovered BondsFIG
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Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
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JH
Jon Hay
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
TH
Tom Hall
European securitization reporter
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Luke Jeffs

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