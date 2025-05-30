Weekly Covers
US about to pass GENIUS Act as Trump associates promote stablecoin
European banks progress with capital raising as spreads tighten, but investor qualms grow
Investors nervous about duration and fear steepening, but new opportunities could open up for issuers
Pricing was tight after sovereign found healthy demand
◆ Australian lender takes size ◆ Redemption wall could fuel demand ◆ Dollars could offer an alternative to tarnished sterling
AT1 issuance is expected to slow after recent burst of supply
EM investors may be happy to see some senior supply after glut of tightly priced AT1