AFD on restoring its dollar cadence, official account re-engagement and diversification over arbitrage

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
SSA
Supras and agencies

AFD on restoring its dollar cadence, official account re-engagement and diversification over arbitrage

Sarah Ainsworth
May 29, 2026 03:53 pm

Thibaut Makarovsky, head of funding and market operations at AFD, discusses his recent dollar trade and funding plans

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Supras and agenciesSSAUS dollarAFDWeekly CoversThe Sustainable Economy
SA
Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article