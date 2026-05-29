GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2026: nominations now open

GlobalCapital is pleased to open the nominations for the 2026 edition of its Covered Bond Awards.

As ever, the nominees and eventual winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact in the period from June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026.

The first stage of the process — the call for nominations — is now open.

This year, we have also introduced a number of new issuer, bank and service provider award categories designed to reflect the evolution of the covered bond market. These include, but are not limited to, Best Deal Longer Than 10 Years, Best Niche Currency Deal, Best Bank for Secondary Trading and Best Hedge Fund. A full list of categories can be found below.

Also new this year, we are launching a market sentiment survey, details of which can be found below.

The voting in the poll and the survey is open for anyone active in the covered bond market to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients or their peers forward to be shortlisted.

A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in June and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.

The winners will be announced on the evening of the ECBC Covered Bond Congress in Seville on September 24, 2026.

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact the sales team

KEY DATES

Nominations open: May 29, 2026

Nominations close: June 12, 2026

Shortlist published and voting opens: June 12, 2026

Voting closes: July 10, 2026

Winners announced: September 24, 2026

Polled categories make up the vast majority of the Covered Bond Awards. The call for nominations is open from May 29 to June 12 and market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients and their peers forward to be shortlisted.

Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.

We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate your own deals and colleagues.

Nominations should reflect activity from June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026.

Using these recommendations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist for each category. This is decided at our discretion, but your nominations are a key part of the decision-making process. The shorlists will be opened to a market vote to choose the winners throughout June.

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our sales team.

SPECIAL FEATURE

This year we are also launching a special market sentiment survey, where GlobalCapital is asking participants 10 brief questions on the outlook for the covered bond market heading into 2027.

Survey participants will receive early access to the findings ahead of their unveiling at the awards dinner in Seville as a thank you.

The Categories