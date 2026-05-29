GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2026: nominations now open

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Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2026: nominations now open

GlobalCapital
May 29, 2026 05:13 pm
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The awards recognise the market's leading deals, issuers, banks and other participants

GlobalCapital is pleased to open the nominations for the 2026 edition of its Covered Bond Awards.

As ever, the nominees and eventual winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals, institutions and individuals that have stood out and made an impact in the period from June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026.

The first stage of the process — the call for nominations — is now open.

This year, we have also introduced a number of new issuer, bank and service provider award categories designed to reflect the evolution of the covered bond market. These include, but are not limited to, Best Deal Longer Than 10 Years, Best Niche Currency Deal, Best Bank for Secondary Trading and Best Hedge Fund. A full list of categories can be found below.

Also new this year, we are launching a market sentiment survey, details of which can be found below.

The voting in the poll and the survey is open for anyone active in the covered bond market to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients or their peers forward to be shortlisted.

A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in June and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.

The winners will be announced on the evening of the ECBC Covered Bond Congress in Seville on September 24, 2026.

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact the sales team

NOMINATE NOW

KEY DATES

Nominations open: May 29, 2026

Nominations close: June 12, 2026

Shortlist published and voting opens: June 12, 2026

Voting closes: July 10, 2026

Winners announced: September 24, 2026

Polled categories make up the vast majority of the Covered Bond Awards. The call for nominations is open from May 29 to June 12 and market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, their clients and their peers forward to be shortlisted.

Anyone with a strong interest in and good understanding of the covered bond market can make up to three nominations for each award category listed below.

We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate your own deals and colleagues.

Nominations should reflect activity from June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026.

Using these recommendations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist for each category. This is decided at our discretion, but your nominations are a key part of the decision-making process. The shorlists will be opened to a market vote to choose the winners throughout June.

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our sales team.

NOMINATE NOW

SPECIAL FEATURE

This year we are also launching a special market sentiment survey, where GlobalCapital is asking participants 10 brief questions on the outlook for the covered bond market heading into 2027.

Survey participants will receive early access to the findings ahead of their unveiling at the awards dinner in Seville as a thank you.

MARKET SENTIMENT SURVEY

The Categories

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year

    Most Innovative Deal (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)

    Best ESG Deal

    Best Deal Longer than 10 years

    Best Debut or Returning Deal (This Award is for issuers – either debut issuers or with first deals in new markets, or for issuers returning to the market after a certain number of years away)

    Best Sterling Deal

    Best Dollar Deal

    Best Euro Deal

    Best Sub-Benchmark Deal

    Best Niche Currency Deal

  • Issuer Awards

    Issuer of the Year

    Best ESG Issuer

    Best European Economic Area (EEA) Issuer

    Best Issuer outside of EEA

    Most Innovative Funding Team (This Award recognises the team rather than the programme - the issuer with the most complex and sophisticated funding plans)

    Most Versatile Issuer (This Award recognises an issuer that has demonstrated breadth and variety across its funding programme)

  • Lead Manager Awards

    Covered Bond House of the Year

    Coming Force in Covered Bonds (recognising a bank outside the top league table performers that has demonstrated strong momentum, innovation and growing market influence within the covered bond market)

    Best Euro Lead Manager

    Best Dollar Lead Manager

    Best Sterling Lead Manager

    Best Non-core Currency Lead Manager

    Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager

    Best Covered Bond Research

    Best Liquidity Provider

    Best Bank for Distribution

    Best Bank for Secondary Trading

    Best Bank for Regulatory Advice, Structuring & ALM

    Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets

    Best Bank for ESG Issuers

    Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

    Best Bank for Derivatives Solutions

  • Platform Service Providers

    Investor of the Year (This Award recognises the investor that shows a willingness to support the market)

    Best Rating Agency

    Best Second Party Opinion Provider

    Best Law Firm

    Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds

    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds

    Best Corporate Trust Providers

    Hedge Fund of the Year

    Best Investor in Euro Deals

    Best Investor in Non-Euro Deals

  • Individual Awards

    Best Syndicate Banker

    Best Origination Banker

    Best Funding Official

    Covered Bonds Investment Bank Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)

    Covered Bonds Funding Official Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)

    Lifetime Achievement Award (we welcome nominations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)

    Editor's Choice Award (we welcome nominations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)

Topics

Polls and AwardsCovered Bond AwardsCovered BondsFIGFIG Polls and AwardsGreen and Social BondsCovered Bond Deal Reviews
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