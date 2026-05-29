DNB Bank chases attractive levels with sterling senior
◆ Issuer takes advantage of attractive sterling funding levels ◆ Printing during UK school holidays no problem for 'very well loved name' ◆ Sterling FIG senior undersupplied versus last year
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