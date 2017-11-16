Watermark
Chinese duo take bids as Yiwu LGFV preps bond

China State Construction International Holdings and Shenzhen International Holdings are taking bids for dollar bonds, while Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co has mandated banks for a Reg S deal. On the other hand, Lifestyle International Holdings has decided not to pursue its fundraising for the time being.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 03:45 AM


Joint global co-ordinators Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and CCB International set initial price guidance for CSCI’s five year bond at 150bp over US Treasuries area and for a 10 year at the 170bp over area.

The three banks are also the lead ...

