Fangda, BlueFocus, Huarong unit sound out accounts

BOC International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch, Guotai Junan International and Wing Lung Bank have been tapped as the joint global co-ordinators on Fangda's dollar trade. The four will also be the bookrunners and lead managers with China Merchants Securities (HK), Guoyuan Capital (HK) and Fortune Securities....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.