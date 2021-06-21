ICBC
Senior and covered bond plans were flowing into the deal pipeline on Monday, with issuers keen to buck the softer tone and print before the start of the summer break.
Emirates Development Bank, which last entered the bond market with its debut in 2019, is one of many FIG borrowers from CEEMEA planning to tap investors this week.
New Zealand will be an important test case for mandatory reporting on climate risks. Financial firms everywhere would be wise to sit up and take notice.
New Development Bank will become the first issuer to hit the dollar market this week, announcing a five year benchmark, the proceeds of which will fund sustainable development activities and emergency support loans to its member countries.
South African lender Investec has secured a syndicated loan facility, with a consortium of 29 international banks. Bank borrowers are continuing to lean on their relationship lenders in South Africa, though the environment in the country remains challenging.
US high grade corporate names hit the European market at the outset this week with WP Carey and General Motors selling bonds and Equinix mandating for a green deal. But syndicate bankers say rising US rates are still some way off the sweet spot to make the euro market irresistible for all Reverse Yankee issuers.
Hapag-Lloyd, the German container shipping firm, has signed bank facilities totalling $889m, its first foray into green financing.
Rating: B2/—/B+
Lidl, the Germany-headquartered budget supermarket chain, has entered the syndicated loan market to raise cash from Asian lenders for a second time, according to market sources.
BP, the oil major, was joined at the long end of the bond market on Tuesday by railway company Deutsche Bahn, as issuers take advantage of low spreads to stretch out their debt maturities.
The UK’s SSE Renewables and Norway’s Equinor, two energy companies, have signed what lenders say is the largest ever offshore wind project financing, a £5.5bn package for a wind farm off the UK coast.
BP, the UK oil major, and car rental company Sixt have hired banks for new bonds as the end of year issuance window looks set to stretch into next month.