Qudian seals US IPO above guidance to net $900m

The company's IPO was opened for orders on October 4 and was wrapped up on Tuesday. The float comprised 37.5m American Depository Shares, equal to 329.9m ordinary shares, of which 35.62m ADSs were primary and 1.87m secondary.Shareholders Source Code Accelerate, Kunlun Group, Phoenix Entities and Zhu Entities ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.