PensionBee, the UK online pensions provider, is preparing to go public on the London Stock Exchange, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
New York-based hedge fund Third Point has offloaded a £42.3m chunk of its stake in Energean, the London-listed oil and gas producer focused on the Eastern Mediterranean.
Suriname’s sovereign bonds traded up in the wake of last week’s elections, despite doubts over a looming debt payment and even as a candidate who has promised discussions over the country’s rapidly rising debt stock looks to be nearing power.
Supermarket Income Reit, the UK real estate investment trust focused on grocery stores, has attracted strong demand for its latest capital raising to fund new investment opportunities that may arise from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stifel Nicolaus & Co, the brokerage and investment banking firm, has hired a head of emerging markets sovereign research from Oppenheimer & Co, GlobalCapital understands.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd, the London-listed investment fund that specialises in private debt and infrastructure bonds, is preparing to raise £146m to take advantage of a growing pipeline of investment opportunities, despite the political volatility in the UK.
DWF has become the first UK law firm to list on the main market London Stock Exchange, after the company priced its £95m IPO at 122p a share on Monday.
Shares in ASA International, the Amsterdam-based microfinance firm, have traded up nicely since they began trading on the London Stock Exchange, capping off a largely successful vintage of IPOs in Europe.
Energean, the Mediterranean oil and gas exploration company, could be worth as much as £812m when it lists on the London Stock Exchange later this month, according to the terms of the IPO.
Energean, the oil and gas exploration company focused on the Eastern Mediterranean, plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange next month to finance the development of gas fields off the coast of Israel.
Befesa, the Spanish metals recycling group, has joined the queue of companies going public in Europe this autumn, having announced its intention to float on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Europe’s IPO market gained two more deals of very different flavours on Tuesday when Rovio, the Finnish developer of the Angry Birds mobile phone game, and Charter Court Financial Services, the UK specialist mortgage lender, both filed intention to float documents.