Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Finnvera to follow BNG’s three year dollar blow-out

Finnvera will on Wednesday enter a searing market for three year dollars, following a similar trade from Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten that rounded off the Dutch agency’s dollar benchmark funding for the year.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 26 Sep 2017

Crédit Agricole, Citi, HSBC and Nordea have circulated initial price thoughts of 7bp area over swaps for Finnvera’s no-grow $1bn October 2020 Reg S/144A benchmark.

The Finnish issuer may well have felt impelled to join the market after watching the strong response to BNG’s three ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,088.76 20 8.58%
2 HSBC 15,210.51 21 8.11%
3 BNP Paribas 13,600.58 19 7.25%
4 Barclays 13,491.76 19 7.19%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,661.40 23 6.75%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 40,395.00 104 11.55%
2 JPMorgan 39,421.51 106 11.27%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,165.08 86 8.06%
4 HSBC 26,016.15 67 7.44%
5 Deutsche Bank 23,191.31 55 6.63%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,962.39 92 7.69%
2 UniCredit 30,615.95 95 7.36%
3 Goldman Sachs 28,739.59 76 6.91%
4 BNP Paribas 28,348.17 57 6.82%
5 Barclays 26,617.69 64 6.40%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 77,028.94 262 7.30%
2 JPMorgan 75,557.48 438 7.16%
3 HSBC 68,702.85 245 6.51%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,336.30 179 5.53%
5 Barclays 53,257.86 172 5.05%