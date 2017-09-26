Finnvera to follow BNG’s three year dollar blow-out

Crédit Agricole, Citi, HSBC and Nordea have circulated initial price thoughts of 7bp area over swaps for Finnvera’s no-grow $1bn October 2020 Reg S/144A benchmark.The Finnish issuer may well have felt impelled to join the market after watching the strong response to BNG’s three ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.