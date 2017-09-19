Mercuria preps annual visit to loan market

The group is making its annual visit to the loan market through its units Mercuria Asia Group Holdings and Mercuria Energy Trading.Syndication this time consists of a $390m and a $200m borrowing, both with one year tenors. There is a separate $260m revolving credit facility meant to be ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.