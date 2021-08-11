All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

ANZ

    FIG
    FIG pair land at decade tights in Aussie dollars
    Frank Jackman, August 11, 2021
    A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
    Supras and agencies
    ADB heads down under for Kauri and Kangaroo trades
    Burhan Khadbai, July 26, 2021
    The Asian Development Bank began preparing issuance in both the Kangaroo and Kauri markets on Monday, with the latter set to mark its second gender bond in New Zealand dollars.
    Regulatory Capital
    ANZ New Zealand eyes tier two
    Frank Jackman, July 23, 2021
    ANZ New Zealand is preparing to issue a tier two bond, marking its first foray into the format.
    SSA
    New Zealand winds up QE and boosts currency
    Lewis McLellan, July 14, 2021
    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced on Wednesday that its quantitative easing programme will come to a surprisingly sudden stop on July 23.
    Senior Debt
    Santander kicks off Kanga debut
    Frank Jackman, July 07, 2021
    Banco Santander is out in the Australian dollar market with its debut Kangaroo bond, and with constructive conditions on offer, further supply could follow.
    Senior Debt
    Santander sets sights on Kanga debut
    Frank Jackman, July 02, 2021
    Santander is preparing to make use of some attractive Australian dollar bond market conditions to sell the first bond from its new Kangaroo programme.
    Covered Bonds
    NAB lines up euro covered return
    Frank Jackman, June 25, 2021
    National Australia Bank has mandated leads for the first Australian covered bond in euros for over two years. With redemptions outstripping supply this month, the NAB deal could be the beginning of a spurt of issuance.
    Senior Debt
    Rabo returns to the New Zealand dollar
    Frank Jackman, June 23, 2021
    Rabobank ended a two year absence from the Kiwi dollar market this week to raise short dated liquidity. Meanwhile, in the Australian market, credit issuance is picking up ahead of the end of the local financial year.
    Regulatory Capital
    ANZ eyes diverse TLAC build-up and senior return
    Frank Jackman, June 18, 2021
    ANZ plans further diversification of its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) eligible debt following the issuance of the first sterling tier two from an Aussie bank in over 13 years, with other niche markets in the bank’s crosshairs. However, sub debt is not the only thing on the bank’s menu, as it anticipates a return to senior funding later this year.
    Senior Debt
    G-SIB pair goes niche for group level debt
    Frank Jackman, June 18, 2021
    A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
    ANZ GBP500m 1.809% 10.25NC5.25 tier two
    Frank Jackman, June 10, 2021
    Rating: Baa1/BBB+/A-
    Regulatory Capital
    ANZ hits sterling with Aussie TLAC build-up set to take off
    Frank Jackman, June 10, 2021
    ANZ dropped into the sterling market this week in search of tier two paper, which will help it meet its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements. With the TLAC deadline fast approaching, Australian firms are expected to make use of the attractive funding conditions to ramp up their subordinated issuance.
