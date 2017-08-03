Trinseo opens the hotline for refi dollar deal in Europe

"Trinseo is taking advantage of low rates to reduce its cost of debt and extend maturities," said Moody’s analyst John Rogers in a rating notice on Monday.Trinseo is offering $450m of eight year non-call three senior unsecured bonds. Expected ratings are B3/BB- by Moody’s and ...
