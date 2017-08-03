Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Trinseo opens the hotline for refi dollar deal in Europe

Trinseo, a US manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, opened investor calls on Monday for a new unsecured bond, as it plans to repay all of its bonds due in 2022.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:30 PM

"Trinseo is taking advantage of low rates to reduce its cost of debt and extend maturities," said Moody’s analyst John Rogers in a rating notice on Monday.

Trinseo is offering $450m of eight year non-call three senior unsecured bonds. Expected ratings are B3/BB- by Moody’s and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,737.58 53 6.79%
2 BNP Paribas 13,423.05 69 6.63%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,651.64 43 5.76%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,773.25 59 5.32%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,450.47 41 5.16%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,262.65 41 8.30%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,547.19 36 7.17%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.70%
4 Credit Suisse 3,928.87 43 6.20%
5 Citi 3,884.06 28 6.13%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 23,121.01 178 10.89%
2 Citi 18,664.78 143 8.79%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,934.75 150 7.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,371.83 110 7.24%
5 Barclays 14,891.41 98 7.01%