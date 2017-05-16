Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Tradeweb draws more banks into APA service

Tradeweb Markets, the provider of derivatives OTC trading platforms on Monday announced that a number of major banks have committed to its Approved Publication Arrangement service.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 16 May 2017

The new joiners, including BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Société Générale, will use the service to meet transparency requirements for the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) across all instruments.

Global head of business development at Tradeweb Simon Maisey said: “We are pleased to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 19,381.65 47 8.82%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,968.25 36 8.63%
3 HSBC 18,103.95 50 8.24%
4 BNP Paribas 8,911.57 55 4.05%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,885.00 54 4.04%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,369.56 33 8.53%
2 UBS 8,282.28 33 8.44%
3 Citi 6,605.58 44 6.74%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,444.85 31 6.57%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,215.31 24 6.34%