Derivs - Regulation

    Regulation
    Trading equivalence judgments uncertain
    Jasper Cox, December 14, 2020
    The lack of clarity over whether the UK and the EU will clinch a trade deal before the end of the year also makes it harder for those in financial markets to know whether equivalence decisions will be granted for the trading obligations for derivatives (DTO) and shares (STO).
    Regulation
    ESMA: no change to derivs trading rule
    Jasper Cox, November 25, 2020
    As market participants prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, the European Securities and Markets Authority has said it will not change requirements on where derivatives can be traded, even though this could cause problems for UK branches of EU investment firms.
  • Derivatives
    CFTC and BoE tie up clearing agreement
    Ross Lancaster, October 22, 2020
    The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Bank of England signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday regarding the oversight of derivatives clearing.
    Derivatives
    ISDA fallback boost gives needed spur to Ibor transiton
    Ross Lancaster, October 15, 2020
    The International Swaps and Derivatives Association broke ground earlier this month in Libor transition when it the US Department of Justice approved its derivatives fallbacks. Market participants now face a busy few weeks working out if the protocol fits their differing needs.
    Derivatives
    Sofr caps pick up, as Fannie and Freddie force liquidity
    Ross Lancaster, September 24, 2020
    Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s drive to buy floating rate loans that reference the secured overnight financing rate is charging up a nascent market in interest rate caps that reference the Libor replacement.
    Derivatives
    EC grants clearing reprieve, urges UK cutback
    Ross Lancaster, September 22, 2020
    The European Commission on Tuesday gave the derivatives clearing industry a lifeline by granting an 18 month equivalence decision that will allow European firms to keep using UK central counterparties.
    Derivatives
    DTO issue rumbles on as ISDA pushes for equivalence
    Ross Lancaster, September 17, 2020
    As political tensions rise over the UK-EU trade negotiations, concerns in the derivatives market are growing as the lack of equivalence between trading venues causes jitters once again.
    Derivatives
    CFTC report lays out radical measures to combat climate risk
    Ross Lancaster, September 10, 2020
    The Commodity Futures and Trading Commission — the top derivatives regulator in the US — laid out the risk that climate change poses to financial stability in stark terms in a report it released on Wednesday.
    Regulation
    Financial services face weaponisation as Brexit tension rises
    Jasper Cox, September 08, 2020
    The tension between the EU and UK over Brexit ratcheted up this week, with the prospect of the UK reneging on the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement rearing up. Rising political tension could now boil over into talks on financial services.
    Market News
    Debt funds under scrutiny over redemptions
    Jasper Cox, September 03, 2020
    Market observers believe that investors in open-ended debt funds need to be disincentivised more than they are at present from scrambling to liquidate their holdings in a market downturn.
    Derivatives
    Phase five initial margin deadline passes with EU silent
    Ross Lancaster, September 02, 2020
    Derivatives counterparties breathed easy in March when the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions announced a year’s delay in the introduction of initial margin rules. But in Europe — with the deadline already passed — legal confirmation has still not appeared.
    Regulation
    ESMA blames remote working for reg delay need
    Jasper Cox, September 01, 2020
    The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has said that making sure staff could work remotely hindered the ability of financial firms to work on regulatory and IT projects, in a final report calling for the implementation of a set of rules on settlement discipline — including on mandatory buy-ins — to be delayed until 2022.
