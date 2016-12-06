Busy corporate market outperformance tipped to continue
A trio of companies tightened pricing on euro deals on Tuesday, as investors say they expect the corporate market to continue shrugging off the political headline risks in Europe that have prompted widening in some government bonds.
German automotive company Daimler brought the largest corporate trade of the day with a €1.25bn eight year effort, while US motion and control company Parker Hannifin set the size on its own eight year transaction at €700m. Finally, Italy’s 2i Rete Gas is due to print a €435m
...
