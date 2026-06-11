Issue 1961
Top Stories
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Investors were eager to tender their bonds despite initial resistance
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Currency's higher yielding appeal has lured investors across the capital stack
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Issuance beyond 15 years could return if rates stabilise
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Large auctions, new 30 year and ‘two-lens' pricing approach among key expectations for bloc’s July-December funding
Leader
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The new European Secured Note market is keen to secure regulatory recognition for the new product but there are advantages to not having it
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Markets are looking to the authorities to simplify blockchain issues, but they may not have the purest motives
Public Sector
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Securitization
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Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
People and Markets