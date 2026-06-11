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Issue 1961

Top Stories
Covered Bonds
ESNs arrive: regulatory recognition may follow French first
Olly Copplestone cartoon for GC Bpifrance ESN debut 12Jun26.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Sub-sovereigns

Saskatchewan brings 'textbook debut' as Canadian provinces keep sterling momentum

GlobalCapital Saskatchewan sterling debut 003.jpg
Sarah Ainsworth, June 09, 2026
Sovereigns
Unseasonal demand propels Italy to another €18bn syndication
Addison Gong, June 09, 2026
Sovereigns
Rare Sweden euro bond attracts ‘good, diversified’ book
Addison Gong, June 10, 2026
Supras and agencies
UPDATED: EIB lands sharp dollar seven year as bankers urge caution near US Treasuries
Sarah Ainsworth, June 09, 2026
Supras and agencies
ADB rides dollar floater scarcity to flirt with US Treasuries
Sarah Ainsworth, June 11, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Citi springs opco dollar surprise

A Citibank projecting sign on the building in New York City, USA.
David Rothnie, June 11, 2026
Regulatory Capital
BNP Paribas Cardif charges in to insurance capital frenzy with RT1
Flynn Nicholls, June 11, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Crédit Agricole Assurances reopens euro RT1 market with blowout deal
Atanas Dinov, June 09, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Nordea Bank equals tight tier two in 'constructive window'
Atanas Dinov, June 09, 2026
Regulatory Capital
QBE brings rare Australian insurance capital with euro tier two deal
Flynn Nicholls, June 11, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Middle East concerns cast shadow over covered bond pipeline

shadow of a person and a tree on the ground
Luke Jeffs, June 11, 2026
Covered Bonds
Münchener Hypothekenbank lands tightest covered bond of 2026
Luke Jeffs, June 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
Bank of Nova Scotia lands fourth tranche of covered bonds in 2026
Luke Jeffs, June 10, 2026
Covered Bonds
Korea Housing Finance Corp issues second sterling covered
Luke Jeffs, June 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
UniCredit builds massive order book for euro dual tranche covered
Luke Jeffs, June 09, 2026
Securitization
ABS US

Griffin buys Tailwind e-notes, plans new aircraft ABS issue

Aircraft against setting sun
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 12, 2026
ABS Europe
ABS conference delegates emit mixed feelings of trepidation and optimism
Tom Hall, June 11, 2026
ABS Europe
Funds eye ABF market share as banks pull back
George Smith, June 11, 2026
ABS US
Blue Owl prices data center CMBS tight to Blackstone deal
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 11, 2026
ABS US
Jack in the Box brings whole biz ABS amid challenges
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 09, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Postponed deals set to fill next week's corporate pipeline

Fiserv Forum is a multi-purpose arena located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee and home to the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette Golden Eagles.
Frank Jackman, June 11, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Knicks trump NICs as US bond supply underwhelms
David Rothnie, June 11, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Campari spritzes market with popular unrated euro bond
Frank Jackman, June 10, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
AkzoNobel paints strong picture of short-end euro bond demand
Diana Bui, June 10, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Universal Music Group makes swift work of euro dual trancher
Frank Jackman, June 09, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
CLOs Europe

CLO managers start reset wave as spreads tighten

Surfers riding the huge surf created by Hurricane Marie in the Pacific Ocean at the Wedge in Newport Beach Southern California
Thomas Hopkins, June 11, 2026
CLOs Europe
Strait of Hormuz closure could affect CLO market into the autumn
Thomas Hopkins, June 11, 2026
CLOs Europe
Neuberger Berman refinances full capital stack for 2024 CLO
Thomas Hopkins, June 09, 2026
CLOs Europe
Guggenheim prices Bilbao CLO VI amid surge in deals
Thomas Hopkins, June 08, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

GCC issuers mull funding formats

Bahrain on World Map Close Up Macro Defocused Background Geographic Image
George Collard, June 11, 2026
Emerging Markets
ICL sells Israel's largest corporate dollar bond for eight years
George Collard, June 10, 2026
Emerging Markets
DIB prints biggest AT1 of the Iran war
Francesca Young, June 09, 2026
Emerging Markets
Taef builds up sukuk curve
George Collard, June 09, 2026
People and Markets
Securitization

Securitization grapples with AI advance as capabilities run ahead of adoption

cyborg_2BXMPAF_b.jpg
George Smith, June 08, 2026
Securitization
Specialist lenders fight on for RMBS after MFS collapse
Tom Hall, June 08, 2026
People and Markets
ING CEEMEA syndicate official departs for role in Asia
Francesca Young, June 10, 2026
People News
FIG syndicate banker leaves Crédit Agricole
Flynn Nicholls, June 09, 2026
ABS US
Canyon adds former Atlas CEO to head ABF investing
Chadwick Van Estrop , June 10, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Mediobanca thrives, as future grows more uncertain

Mediobanca from Alamy 11Jun26 1000x666
David Rothnie, June 11, 2026