Nordea Bank equals tight tier two in 'constructive window'
◆ Deal is joint tightest in the asset class since October 2021 ◆ Finishes with larger book than Nordea's November 2025 outing ◆ 'Flight to quality', outright rates and search for sub paper power strong outcome
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