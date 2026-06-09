Nordea Bank equals tight tier two in 'constructive window'

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Nordea Bank equals tight tier two in 'constructive window'

Atanas Dinov
June 09, 2026 07:23 pm

◆ Deal is joint tightest in the asset class since October 2021 ◆ Finishes with larger book than Nordea's November 2025 outing ◆ 'Flight to quality', outright rates and search for sub paper power strong outcome

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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