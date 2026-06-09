Saskatchewan brings 'textbook debut' as Canadian provinces keep sterling momentum
◆ Province lands £600m 2030 debut inside British Columbia ◆ Book tops £1.8bn as investors back high-grade Canadian name ◆ Cross-currency basis and Gilt spreads keep sterling window open for Canadians
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts