Saskatchewan brings 'textbook debut' as Canadian provinces keep sterling momentum

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Saskatchewan brings 'textbook debut' as Canadian provinces keep sterling momentum

Sarah Ainsworth
June 09, 2026 05:41 pm

◆ Province lands £600m 2030 debut inside British Columbia ◆ Book tops £1.8bn as investors back high-grade Canadian name ◆ Cross-currency basis and Gilt spreads keep sterling window open for Canadians

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Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
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