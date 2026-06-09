UniCredit builds massive order book for euro dual tranche covered

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Covered Bonds

UniCredit builds massive order book for euro dual tranche covered

Luke Jeffs
June 09, 2026 06:16 pm
Milan Cathedral, Metropolitan Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Milan, Lombardy, Italy

◆ Italian issuer's first covered since June 2023 ◆ Demand for seven year tranche was pleasing, says one banker ◆ Scarcity helped demand for euro transaction

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Covered BondsUniCreditBBVABMO Capital MarketsErste Group BankINGLBBWWeekly Covers
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Luke Jeffs
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