Bank of Nova Scotia lands fourth tranche of covered bonds in 2026

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Covered Bonds

Bank of Nova Scotia lands fourth tranche of covered bonds in 2026

Luke Jeffs
June 10, 2026 03:54 pm
Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

◆ Canadian bank had primary market to itself ◆ Deal offered small new issue premium, says banker ◆ EBC meeting expected to close the pipeline tomorrow

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