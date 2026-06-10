Bank of Nova Scotia lands fourth tranche of covered bonds in 2026
◆ Canadian bank had primary market to itself ◆ Deal offered small new issue premium, says banker ◆ EBC meeting expected to close the pipeline tomorrow
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