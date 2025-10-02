© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Issue 1927

Top Stories
FIG
FOMO fuels demand in tight euro unsecured FIG market
Hundreds of fans line up outside of Flipper?s Japanese pancake restaurant in Soho in New York on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Foodies wait several hours on line for a chance to eat the souffle pancakes (© Richard B. Levine)
Leader
Public Sector
Sub-sovereigns

NRW finishes €12bn funding for 2025 after €2bn success

Bordersign of North Rhine-Westphalia (German: Nordrhein-Westfalen) NRW
Addison Gong, October 02, 2025
Supras and agencies
Rentenbank wraps up 2025 on record dollar spreads
Addison Gong, October 02, 2025
SSA
Longer, bigger British Columbia breaks new ground with €2bn 20 year
Sarah Ainsworth, September 30, 2025
SSA
IFC grabs favourable funding in sterling
Sarah Ainsworth, October 01, 2025
SSA
SSA market takes US government shutdown in its stride
Addison Gong, October 01, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Insurers and foreign banks prosper in the US

The bank of Nova Scotia operating as Scotiabank building in Halifax Nova Scotia
David Rothnie, October 02, 2025
Senior Debt
LF Bank increases visibility as it boosts issuance frequency
Atanas Dinov, October 02, 2025
Senior Debt
CCDJ 'ticks all the boxes' in sterling senior debut
Flynn Nicholls, October 01, 2025
Senior Debt
'Granular' interest backs Nykredit's last 2025 benchmark
Atanas Dinov, October 02, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Cajamar musters courage to go big and long in tier two refi
Atanas Dinov, October 01, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

KHFC sells first Korean covered bond in sterling

GlobalCapital KHFC covered sterling debut 001.jpg
Frank Jackman, September 30, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Commerzbank goes for price over size in euro covered
Frank Jackman, October 02, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Tight price for Banco BPI's euro covered return
Frank Jackman, October 01, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BayernLB lands tightest six year covered of 2025
Frank Jackman, September 29, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Westpac reopens Aussie sterling covered bond market
Frank Jackman, October 02, 2025
Securitization
RMBS Europe

BPCE doubles down on French RMBS with master trust debut

Dealer puts down a card on blackjack table
Tom Hall, October 02, 2025
RMBS US
Fitch finalizes changes to its US RMBS ratings criteria
Pooja Sarkar, October 02, 2025
CLOs Europe
Arini prices largest euro CLO amid strong equity demand
Thomas Hopkins, October 01, 2025
CLOs Europe
Permira increases size of latest euro CLO at pricing
Thomas Hopkins, October 02, 2025
ABS Europe
Hiltermann Lease pushes Dutch leasing ABS tighter
Tom Hall, October 02, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

EDF bumps up size on ample demand for €1.25bn green hybrid

A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by EDF Trading Limited in Houston, Texas, on May 27, 2017.
Diana Bui, September 29, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Elenia joins elite EuGB club with greenium on €500m deal
Diana Bui, October 02, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Heathrow creeps toward fair value as orders fall from peak
Diana Bui, September 30, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Diageo downs €1bn dual trancher in ‘easy' market
Diana Bui, September 30, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Glencore mines €500m deal on solid bid despite ESG concerns
Diana Bui, September 29, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Saudi Investment Bank debut term loan oversubscribed

Riyadh from alamy oct 2 2025.jpg
Jennifer Law, October 02, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Private credit turns to lending in Africa
Jennifer Law, September 29, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Middle East a ‘borrowers’ market’ for loans as banks come under pressure
Jennifer Law, October 01, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Kuwait goes big in primary comeback

Kuwait, Kuwait City, Elevated view of the modern city skyline and central business district
George Collard, October 01, 2025
Emerging Markets
Romania takes €4bn in fourth visit to primary this year
George Collard, October 02, 2025
Emerging Markets
Bahrain brings another batch of sovereign sukuk
George Collard, October 01, 2025
Emerging Markets
Kenya starts third part of plan to ease near-term Eurobond pressure
George Collard, October 02, 2025
Emerging Markets
Turk Telekom green tightens with $1.75bn book
Francesca Young, September 30, 2025
Equity
Equity

Verisure IPO oversubscribed in minutes

verisure-alamy-300925.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, September 30, 2025
Equity
Rieter rights issue gets 99% take-up, shares drop
Arthur Bautzer, October 02, 2025
Equity
UAE's ALEC raises Dh1.4bn in 21 times oversubscribed IPO
Arthur Bautzer, October 01, 2025
Equity
Intralot’s fully marketed offering oversubscribed on first day
Arthur Bautzer, October 01, 2025
People and Markets
Responsible Investment

Progress and stasis vie in EU's green finance reform

europeanparliament-alamy-021025.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, October 02, 2025
People and Markets
European financial institutions launch digital initiative
Arthur Bautzer, October 01, 2025
GC View
European banks are developing a stablecoin — the UK should take note
Sarah Ainsworth, October 01, 2025
New Issues
How to handle the headhunters
Craig Coben, September 29, 2025
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Senior pair exit ThinCats after Shawbrook takeover
George Smith, October 01, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

The Electronic Arts of the mega-deal

Electronic Arts video game in 2025 from Alamy 2Oct25 575x375
David Rothnie, October 02, 2025