Issue 1921

Top Stories
Banks face 'screaming opportunity' in AT1 market
Leader
Public Sector
NIB dollar deal to 'restart conversations' on where SSAs heading over US Treasuries

Sarah Ainsworth, August 21, 2025
Finland lands record book and increases size on €4bn syndication
Sarah Ainsworth, August 20, 2025
Supras and agencies
'Phenomenal' EIB and World Bank trades jump-start autumn funding for dollar SSAs
Addison Gong, August 19, 2025
SSA
KfW demonstrates 'strength of post-summer market' with €3bn green reopener
Sarah Ainsworth, August 19, 2025
SSA
EU bonds wobble as ICE dashes sovereign index hopes again
Addison Gong, August 19, 2025
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Nordea jumps in dollars as spreads hit record tights

David Rothnie, August 21, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
FIG issuance dominates summer as spreads and concessions condense
Atanas Dinov, August 20, 2025
Senior Debt
BBVA and RBI push ahead with non-preferred issues
Atanas Dinov, August 20, 2025
Regulatory Capital
Erste Group joins unabating tier two momentum trade
Atanas Dinov, August 19, 2025
Senior Debt
FAB notes reopen sterling FIG issuance
Atanas Dinov, August 21, 2025
Covered Bonds
Euro covered funders in no rush despite tight levels on offer

Frank Jackman, August 21, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
NAB euro covered rips tighter in secondary
Frank Jackman, August 20, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nordea guides 10 year euro covered tight
Frank Jackman, August 18, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Crédit Agricole punches through OATs with eight year covered
Frank Jackman, August 21, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
ING Belgium finds strong euro covered demand
Frank Jackman, August 18, 2025
Securitization
Bank11, SG and Charter Court lead market restart

Tom Hall, August 21, 2025
RMBS US
Kiavi tightens RTL sector with largest trade of 2025
Nick Conforti, August 19, 2025
ABS US
Private call, club execution: inside Libra's pre-settlement loan ABS
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 21, 2025
Securitization
Triple-A rated co-location ABS data center possible, Fitch says
Chadwick Van Estrop , August 19, 2025
RMBS US
JP Morgan prints third non-QM style prime jumbo
Nick Conforti, August 21, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Ford steers £400m trade through tough sterling market

Diana Bui, August 21, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Anglian Water secures £450m amid sterling sell-off
Diana Bui, August 19, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate primary left wanting as fresh deals tighten in secondary
Mike Turner, August 20, 2025
High grade and crossover bonds
Oerlikon lands Sfr350m dual trancher
Diana Bui, August 21, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Commercial banks wait by phone for $10bn Ethiopian mega-project call up

Mike Turner, August 19, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Private credit tipped for strong run of buyouts and sterling deals
Jennifer Law, August 20, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Battery and power utility deals fill loans pipeline
Jennifer Law, August 18, 2025
Emerging Markets
Colombia's Swiss strategy draws cautious praise

George Collard, August 21, 2025
Emerging Markets
Investors welcome Bolivia's shift to the right but debt restructuring may be unavoidable
George Collard, August 18, 2025
Emerging Markets
Grupo Nutresa restarts LatAm issuance with $1bn tap
George Collard, August 20, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emirates NBD reopens public Gulf renminbi mart
George Collard, August 19, 2025
People and Markets
Top IADB official and ex-Goldman IB boss join board of new defence bank group

Ralph Sinclair, August 21, 2025
GC View
Trump's job stats takeover threatens market function
Arthur Bautzer, August 19, 2025
ABS Europe
EC boosts SRT hopes for banks using standardised approach to capital calcs
Tom Hall, August 19, 2025
People and Markets
Citi cuts SSA veteran and FIG bankers
Francesca Young, August 18, 2025
Responsible Investment
Think tank points out ECB’s blind eye to climate risk in bank bonds
Jon Hay, August 15, 2025
Southpaw
Mizuho targets EMEA gains with M&A expansion

David Rothnie, August 21, 2025