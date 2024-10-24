GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1880

Top Stories
SSA
SSA bonds ‘absolutely hammered’ by swap spreads as imbalance takes toll
Euro coin with converx curvature under a hammer
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Italy surprises some with €13bn dual tranche syndication

GC1880 Deal cartoon Italy.jpg
Addison Gong, October 22, 2024
Supras and agencies
IFFIm injects record bond into dollar market
Elias Wilson, October 24, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW prints at tightest spread to Treasuries with two year print
Elias Wilson, October 22, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Saxony-Anhalt joins peer as Länder bonds find ‘new level’
Addison Gong, October 23, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Baden-Württemberg grabs large book for annual green bond
Addison Gong, October 22, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Morgan Stanley 'smashed' sterling with 'very impressive' senior deal

Morgan Stanley London Offices in Canary Wharf. Architects Skidmore Owings Merrill completed 2003
Sarah Ainsworth, October 21, 2024
Senior Debt
Coventry BS grows funding repertoire with euro 'reinauguration'
Atanas Dinov, October 22, 2024
FIG
Insurer Elevance’s dollar six trancher gets clean bill of health
David Rothnie, October 24, 2024
FIG
Psychology matters as RBC sells sterling senior but fights shy of long end
Sarah Ainsworth, October 23, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
FIG issuance slows alongside cover ratios as US grabs focus
Sarah Ainsworth, October 22, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Widening SSA levels put pressure on covered bond demand

European flags in front of the Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European commission in Brussels, Belgium
Frank Jackman, October 24, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BNP Paribas serves up strong covered bond return
Frank Jackman, October 22, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Tight LBBW euro covered struggles to attract demand
Frank Jackman, October 21, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Tight MunHyp deal adds to green German covered supply
Frank Jackman, October 22, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CFF ends 2024 covered programme with a bang
Frank Jackman, October 21, 2024
Securitization
ABS US

View from Miami: buoyant US securitization market ahead

Miami Beach
Nick Conforti, October 24, 2024
CLOs
Fortress and CIC launch euro CLO debuts amid pre-election frenzy
Victoria Thiele, October 24, 2024
RMBS US
'Constructive' tone to prevail at ABS East
Nick Conforti, October 21, 2024
CMBS US
CRE CLO market's return to life gathers pace
Nick Conforti, October 23, 2024
RMBS
YBS orders build amid flurry of preplaced ABS trades
George Smith, October 23, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Kingspan debuts with aplomb despite critical report

Kingspan insulation being installed on the inside of the roof of a sunroom.
Mike Turner, October 23, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate inflows increase but investors ditch duration
Mike Turner, October 22, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Engie buzzes through sterling
Mike Turner, October 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Néstle finds sweet spot at long end of curve
Mike Turner, October 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Procter & Gamble takes advantage of quiet market to price tight
October 24, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

BASF refis €6bn loan but is unlikely to draw down

BASF from alamy 21 Oct 24.jpg
Jennifer Law, October 21, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Tritax grows sterling loan with sustainability-linked refi
Jennifer Law, October 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Hunting refis with $300m to pursue acquisition growth
Jennifer Law, October 23, 2024
Syndicated Loans
LendInvest doubles loan to £300m
Jennifer Law, October 24, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Debt restructurings get more rational, but private lenders are still groping in the dark

debt-2024-2WXNGYX.jpg
George Collard, October 24, 2024
CEE
Telekom Srbija calls into dollar market with $900m deal
Frank Jackman, October 21, 2024
EM Middle East
Bahrain's GFH prints tight $500m sukuk refi
Frank Jackman, October 23, 2024
EM Middle East
Gulf banks face funding outflows if Middle East conflict worsens, says S&P
Frank Jackman, October 22, 2024
EM Middle East
Sharjah-based Pearl Petroleum roadshows dollar bond
Frank Jackman, October 24, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Applied Nutrition prices IPO near low end of range

This is food drinks in a supermarket
Gaia Freydefont, October 24, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Onward Medical launches capital increase with cornerstone in place
Gaia Freydefont, October 23, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Marex launches first follow-on since New York IPO
Gaia Freydefont, October 22, 2024
Equity IPOs
LuLu Retail begins largest UAE IPO of year
Gaia Freydefont, October 21, 2024
People and Markets
Emerging Markets

A new ministerial council could unlock IMF paralysis, experts argue

Lipsky,_John_(IMF).jpg
Steve Gilmore, October 23, 2024
FIG People and Markets
ING hires for UK FIG advisory
Atanas Dinov, October 24, 2024
Bank Strategy
Roberts rises as HSBC revamps investment bank
David Rothnie, October 22, 2024
SSA
DEEPDIVE: World Bank finds new ways to grow lending, creates 'enhanced' callable capital
Jon Hay, October 23, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

‘Action man’s’ HSBC revamp leaves no room for passengers

201211-georges-elhedery-1600x900.jpg
David Rothnie, October 24, 2024