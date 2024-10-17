GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1879

Top Stories
FIG
FIG issuers prepare funding strategies beyond US elections
donald trump vs kamala harris
Leader
Public Sector
Sub-sovereigns

Land NRW close to funded for 2024, awaits additional borrowing verdict

summer floods with flooded banks in cologne in june 2024
Elias Wilson, October 15, 2024
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank surprises with undersubscribed euro three year
Addison Gong, October 16, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Joint Länder deal hits euro market speed bump
Elias Wilson, October 16, 2024
Supras and agencies
Investors flock to L-Bank for additional pick-up
Addison Gong, October 16, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

JP Morgan leads $19bn Wall Street funding spree

JP Morgan Chase & Co Logo In New York
David Rothnie, October 17, 2024
Senior Debt
BCP takes limelight in FIG primary
Atanas Dinov, October 14, 2024
GC View
If EU nations really want CMU, they need to get behind banking mergers
Atanas Dinov, October 16, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Investors rush into Zurich Insurance's subordinated dollar debt
Atanas Dinov, October 16, 2024
Senior Debt
De Volksbank plants seven year green senior
Atanas Dinov, October 14, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Argenta covered shows demand still strong despite supply slowdown

Diegem, Flanders, Belgium - June 8, 2024 - Argenta bank and insurance agency with ATM
Frank Jackman, October 17, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
KSKLB plans regular presence after popular covered debut
Frank Jackman, October 16, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DZ Hyp lands tight public sector covered deal
Frank Jackman, October 15, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
NordLB green covered benefits from ESG momentum
Frank Jackman, October 14, 2024
Securitization
ABS Europe

‘Orderly’ euro ABS regains momentum but spreads settle at wider level

1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL
George Smith, October 17, 2024
CLOs Europe
CLO reset wave could break on investor fatigue
Victoria Thiele, October 17, 2024
Securitization
UK securitization on right path after PRA proposals
Tom Lemmon, October 17, 2024
RMBS Europe
Enra’s story ‘resonates’, helping fifth RMBS to tight print
George Smith, October 16, 2024
ABS Europe
ABS investors welcome Oodle's revamped Dowson
George Smith, October 17, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

October IG corporate bond volumes soar on huge demand

London City of London skyline financial district skyscrapers River Thames City of London UK GB Europe
Mike Turner, October 17, 2024
Corporate Bonds
ECB rate cut wedges open window for more IG corp issuance
Mike Turner, October 17, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Less frequent IG corporates romp home
Mike Turner, October 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates find roaring demand with lucky sevens
Mike Turner, October 15, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Leveraged Loans

SIG refis sterling loan amid wider debt refinancing

insulation-as505604273.jpg
Jennifer Law, October 14, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Sustainability-linked revolver tied to Helical’s refi under new CEO
Jennifer Law, October 15, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Dalata shrinks bank debt and debuts with private placement
Jennifer Law, October 15, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Boeing credit facility signed and combo injection of equity and debt capital needed
Jennifer Law, October 16, 2024
Polls and Awards
GlobalCapital launches 2024 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards
GlobalCapital, October 16, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Islamic investors find something new with Turkey Wealth Fund sukuk

Adana Turkey - July 12 2023: Sabanci Central Mosque, which was put into service in 1998, is the second largest mosque in Turkey
George Collard, October 17, 2024
EM LatAm
Ecopet pays higher yield for second attempt at seven year
Oliver West, October 17, 2024
Emerging Markets
Telekom Srbija brings new face to tiny Serbian corporate mart
George Collard, October 16, 2024
Emerging Markets
Investors feast on ‘attractive’ Poland dual trancher
George Collard, October 15, 2024
Emerging Markets
Zorlu Enerji sets yield on debut at 11%
George Collard, October 17, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Oman's OQEP scores record IPO, LuLu tipped to launch next week

30 AL HARTHY Ahmad (omn), DE HAAN Sam (gbr), KLINGMANN Jens (ita), OQ By Oman Racing, BMW M4 GT3, action during the 1st round of the 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS on the Circuit Paul Ricard, from April 5 to 7, 2024 in Le Castellet, France
Gaia Freydefont, October 17, 2024
Equity IPOs
Applied Nutrition kicks off roadshow, and Steyr Motors launches IPO
Gaia Freydefont, October 15, 2024
Equity IPOs
ADNH Catering prices IPO at top of the range
Gaia Freydefont, October 16, 2024
People and Markets
Technology

EU DLT pilot regime grants first licence but offers no panacea for digital markets

Prague, Czech Republic. 14th Oct, 2008. ***FILE PHOTO*** Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), pictured on October 14, 2008, in Prague, Czech Republic. Credit: Rene Volfik/CTK Photo/Alamy Live News
Gaia Freydefont, October 17, 2024
Securitization
UK securitization on right path after PRA proposals
Tom Lemmon, October 17, 2024
New Issues
I did all the work but now others are about to take the glory
Craig Coben, October 14, 2024
People News
Barclays takes levfin syndicator from Deutsche
Francesca Young, October 17, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Signs of revival at Citi as Raghavan picks top team

Citi building London from Alamy 17Oct24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, October 17, 2024