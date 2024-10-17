Issue 1879
Top Stories
Investors expect additional bond issuance, with £15bn-£20bn already priced in
Tishman Speyer brings deal backed by iconic property as market 'prepares to go long CMBS'
November issuance not a given, with focus turning towards January instead
Issuers may need to offer wider spreads with volatile execution conditions set to continue
Leader
European corporate bond issuers that still have deals to do can relax a little
SASB deal backed by iconic asset suggests much more in store from rehabilitated CMBS market
