GlobalCapital launches 2024 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards
Voting opens today in the poll to decide the market’s leading deals and institutions
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that the market poll to decide the winners of the 2024 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards is now open.
For over two decades, the GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions. The awards are the only ones dedicated wholly to these markets in EMEA.
The GlobalCapital Loan Awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, taking into account their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means our Awards reflect those that the market considers the most impressive deals and market players in each category.
A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page.
KEY DATES
Poll opens: October 16 2024
Poll closes: November 15 2024
Shortlist published: December 2024
Winners announced: March 6 2025
AWARD GUIDELINES
The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private debt providers, private equity houses and service providers are all invited to vote for the best loan and private debt deals of 2024, and the most impressive market participants.
The Awards refer to the period from November 16, 2023 to November 15, 2024. Deals signed during that period are eligible, and the awards for organisations refer to performance during that period. In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Different individuals from one organisation can vote in different categories. You may not vote for your own institution.
As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes.
We have added a number of new categories to this year’s Awards, including several new Awards for private lenders and technology firms, as well as Best Bank in Real Estate Finance and Best Bank in Fund Finance.
If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Sophie Astles
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our Sales team
CATEGORIES:
-
Deal of the Year
Leveraged Loan of the Year
M&A Loan of the Year
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Renewables Loan of the Year
-
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
French Deal of the Year
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Italian Deal of the Year
Iberian Deal of the Year
Benelux Deal of the Year
Nordic Deal of the Year
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Turkish Deal of the Year
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
African Deal of the Year
Asia Pacific Deal of the Year
-
Loan House of the Year
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Best Secondary Loans House
Best Bank in Real Estate Finance
Best Bank in Fund Finance
-
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Best Arranger of French Loans
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
Best Arranger of African Loans
Best Arranger of Asia-Pacific Loans
-
CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Western European Investment Grade Sustainability- Linked Loan of the Year
Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA
Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG
Best Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans
-
Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Mid-Market Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Schuldschein of the Year
International Schuldschein of the Year
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
US Private Placement of the Year
US Private Placement Agent of the Year
Euro Private Placement of the Year
Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements
-
Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans
Best Direct Lending Firm
Best Real Estate Direct Lender
Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Best Distressed Loan Investor
-
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Best Debt Restructuring Adviser
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Best Law Firm for Private Debt
Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications
Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office