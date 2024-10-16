GlobalCapital launches 2024 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that the market poll to decide the winners of the 2024 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards is now open.

For over two decades, the GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions. The awards are the only ones dedicated wholly to these markets in EMEA.

The GlobalCapital Loan Awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, taking into account their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means our Awards reflect those that the market considers the most impressive deals and market players in each category.

A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page.

KEY DATES

Poll opens: October 16 2024

Poll closes: November 15 2024

Shortlist published: December 2024

Winners announced: March 6 2025

AWARD GUIDELINES

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private debt providers, private equity houses and service providers are all invited to vote for the best loan and private debt deals of 2024, and the most impressive market participants.

The Awards refer to the period from November 16, 2023 to November 15, 2024. Deals signed during that period are eligible, and the awards for organisations refer to performance during that period. In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Different individuals from one organisation can vote in different categories. You may not vote for your own institution.

As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes.

We have added a number of new categories to this year’s Awards, including several new Awards for private lenders and technology firms, as well as Best Bank in Real Estate Finance and Best Bank in Fund Finance.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Sophie Astles

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our Sales team

CATEGORIES: