GlobalCapital launches 2024 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards

October 16, 2024 03:04 PM
Voting opens today in the poll to decide the market’s leading deals and institutions

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that the market poll to decide the winners of the 2024 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards is now open.

For over two decades, the GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards have been celebrating the industry's leading deals and institutions. The awards are the only ones dedicated wholly to these markets in EMEA.

The GlobalCapital Loan Awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, taking into account their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means our Awards reflect those that the market considers the most impressive deals and market players in each category.

A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page.

KEY DATES

Poll opens: October 16 2024

Poll closes: November 15 2024

Shortlist published: December 2024

Winners announced: March 6 2025

AWARD GUIDELINES

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private debt providers, private equity houses and service providers are all invited to vote for the best loan and private debt deals of 2024, and the most impressive market participants.

The Awards refer to the period from November 16, 2023 to November 15, 2024. Deals signed during that period are eligible, and the awards for organisations refer to performance during that period. In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Different individuals from one organisation can vote in different categories. You may not vote for your own institution.

As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes.

We have added a number of new categories to this year’s Awards, including several new Awards for private lenders and technology firms, as well as Best Bank in Real Estate Finance and Best Bank in Fund Finance.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Sophie Astles

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our Sales team

CATEGORIES:

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year

    Leveraged Loan of the Year

    M&A Loan of the Year

    Emerging Market Loan of the Year

    Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

    Renewables Loan of the Year

  • Regional Deal Awards

    UK and Irish Deal of the Year

    French Deal of the Year

    German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

    Italian Deal of the Year

    Iberian Deal of the Year

    Benelux Deal of the Year

    Nordic Deal of the Year

    Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

    Turkish Deal of the Year

    Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

    African Deal of the Year

    Asia Pacific Deal of the Year

  • Bank Awards

    Loan House of the Year

    Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

    Best Arranger of M&A Loans

    Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

    Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

    Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

    Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

    Best Secondary Loans House

    Best Bank in Real Estate Finance

    Best Bank in Fund Finance

  • Bank Regional Awards

    Best Arranger of Western European Loans

    Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

    Best Arranger of French Loans

    Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

    Best Arranger of Italian Loans

    Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

    Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

    Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

    Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

    Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

    Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

    Best Arranger of African Loans

    Best Arranger of Asia-Pacific Loans

  • Sustainable Lending Awards

    CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

    Western European Investment Grade Sustainability- Linked Loan of the Year

    Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year

    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe

    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA

    Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending

    Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

    Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG

    Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG

    Best Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans

  • Private Debt Deal & Arranger Awards

    Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Mid-Market Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Schuldschein of the Year

    International Schuldschein of the Year

    Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

    Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

    Best Schuldschein Law Firm

    US Private Placement of the Year

    US Private Placement Agent of the Year

    Euro Private Placement of the Year

    Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements

  • Institutional Investor & Private Lender Awards

    Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans

    Best Direct Lending Firm

    Best Real Estate Direct Lender

    Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance

    Best Subordinated Debt Investor

    Best Distressed Loan Investor

  • Best Advisers, Law Firms & Tech Providers

    Best Corporate Finance Adviser

    Best Debt Restructuring Adviser

    Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

    Best Law Firm for Private Debt

    Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications

    Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office

