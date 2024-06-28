Issue 1863
Top Stories
Bond issues tighten across the board as borrowers plunge in to avoid perilous fourth quarter
SSA bankers, issuers focus on the bloc’s syndication schedule and possible sovereign indices inclusion
Vast order book for Dutch deal shows depth of demand but RMBS remains wide of covered bonds
Shorter deals and higher premiums needed to secure covered sales
Managers welcome a softening in secondary loan prices but margins continue to be squeezed
Leader
Presidents and premiers are said to obsess about legacies. Nearly two years after leaving office, Liz Truss may be about to secure hers
Housing is high on the agenda, with scope for disruption to RMBS and other markets
