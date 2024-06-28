GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1863

French banks brace for political whirlwind
Supras and agencies

KfW returns with confidence-boosting trade

Addison Gong, June 25, 2024
Finland extends dollar curve, one more euro trade to go
Addison Gong, June 26, 2024
Supras and agencies
IFC kicks off 2024-25 programme in style
Steve Gilmore, June 26, 2024
Supras and agencies
NIB wraps up first half benchmark funding with three year
Addison Gong, June 27, 2024
FIG

Deka reopens senior FIG market with ‘defensive trade’

Sarah Ainsworth, June 24, 2024
Commerzbank reopens ‘tainted’ AT1 market and draws bumper book
Sarah Ainsworth, June 25, 2024
Yankee banks lead month-end FIG charge
David Rothnie, June 27, 2024
NIBC Bank sails on AT1 tailwinds
Sarah Ainsworth, June 27, 2024
Allianz prints tight senior but concessions lure investors
Atanas Dinov, June 26, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

CSOB tightens covered debut by 8bp

Frank Jackman, June 26, 2024
Westpac reopens sterling covered with bumper print
June 24, 2024
DKB gets euro covered supply back on track
Frank Jackman, June 25, 2024
Covered Bond Awards 2024: poll closes on July 5
GlobalCapital, June 06, 2024
CLOs Europe

Investcorp harvests tighter spread with euro CLO reset

Victoria Thiele, June 27, 2024
Duo price RTL securitizations as newcomers drawn to fix and flip
Nick Conforti, June 26, 2024
Cerberus returns to RMBS to sell CMI book
George Smith, June 27, 2024
CMBS primary could stay alive but worries hang over more deals
George Smith, June 25, 2024
Ares debuts in SASB CMBS with $590m deal
Nick Conforti, June 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds

Money pours into ESG funds, but French election worries rise

Mike Turner, June 27, 2024
Mobile giants ring in $5bn as Yankee supply hits three year high
David Rothnie, June 28, 2024
ERG energises a corp market winding down for summer
Mike Turner, June 26, 2024
Pirelli’s SLB more than four times subscribed
Mike Turner, June 25, 2024
RCI Banque ‘signals market is open’ with tier two mandate
Sarah Ainsworth, June 24, 2024
Syndicated Loans

Encavis signs €300m additional revolver

Ana Fati, June 26, 2024
Clock ticking on 2024 M&A funding, warns loan market
Mike Turner, June 24, 2024
Loan syndicate participants becoming ‘entirely random’
Mike Turner, June 25, 2024
Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane hits full steam with €3.5bn SLL
Ana Fati, June 27, 2024
Emerging Markets

UAE pays slim 5bp new issue premium

Francesca Young, June 26, 2024
Vakifbank loads up on more sub debt
Francesca Young, June 26, 2024
Energy Development Oman prices second dollar sukuk close to fair value
Frank Jackman, June 27, 2024
Magellan and NBU wade into busy EM market
Frank Jackman, June 27, 2024
Asia supply jitters spark secondary woes despite concessions
Rashmi Kumar, June 27, 2024
Equity-Linked

Schneider splashes into CBs after ‘sporadic’ first half

Gaia Freydefont, June 27, 2024
Zealand Pharma, Allied Irish and Schneider show ECM vigour
Jon Hay, June 26, 2024
Steinhoff subsidiary sells $500m in Pepkor
Gaia Freydefont, June 25, 2024
Golden Goose was ‘asset-specific’ but PE firms need to ‘show discipline’
Gaia Freydefont, June 24, 2024
New Issues

How can I beat my bosses’ ageism?

Craig Coben, June 24, 2024
Iceland places first sovereign gender bond
Steve Gilmore, June 27, 2024
Venezuela bondholders hire adviser ahead of elections
Oliver West, June 25, 2024
Primary Market Monitor bond pricing analysis tool goes live
GlobalCapital, June 26, 2024
Southpaw

M&A is ‘high maintenance’, but Natixis is happy with that

David Rothnie, June 27, 2024