Latest news
Delta Fiber, a Dutch fibre optics company, has secured a credit line of up to €2bn, it announced on Monday. The loan carries a tenor of seven years.
Aggreko, a Scottish company which offers temporary power, heating and cooling generation, has signed £2.5bn worth of loans to fund its acquisition by TDR Capital and I Squared Capital.
French alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital has closed its second European special opportunities fund at €617m, with a broad mandate which allows flexibility to push into several corners of capital markets.
Troubled Belgian bathroom fixtures firm Ideal Standard has struggled to sell high yield bonds, slashing the size of its deal and yanking up the yield. Meanwhile, the transaction is down at least three points on the first day of trading.
Bridgepoint Group, the UK private equity firm, has seen its stock rocket on its first day after pricing a £907m IPO on the London Stock Exchange.
The IPO of Bridgepoint Group was set on Monday to be priced at the top of its range — a boon for Europe’s equity capital markets ahead of an expected dip in activity over the summer.
Equity investors may finally, after months of being deluged with new listings, be about to get a break in August from the relentless deal activity that has defined the year. But they will come back in September to a market so busy that bankers believe bringing a deal then will be impossible for any companies that have not already committed to doing so, writes Sam Kerr.
Bridgepoint Group, the UK private equity firm, has officially opened books on its London IPO. It has had a strong start, receiving huge demand from investors during the investor education process.
Bridgepoint Group, the UK private equity group, is garnering strong interest for its IPO on the London Stock Exchange. Sources close to the deal said that it coming so late in what has been a tricky summer deal window surprised some but that investors have warmed quickly to it.