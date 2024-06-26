Primary Market Monitor bond pricing analysis tool goes live

GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the public launch of Primary Market Monitor, its new data tool tracking the pricing metrics of new bond issues.

Developed internally over several years, Primary Market Monitor is now available for GlobalCapital subscribers to use, to find and analyse information on deals, collected by GlobalCapital journalists as they report on each day's activity.

It is a deal database of public sector, covered, financial institution, corporate and emerging market bonds, which tracks not only 30 key facts of each deal (size, coupon, maturity, ISIN etc) but also the pricing dynamics.

We monitor the move from initial price thoughts to final pricing; the book size and oversubscription ratio; and the new issue premium, in the view of market participants on and off the deal.

We believe Primary Market Monitor will become a go-to reference device for recording, conveying, storing and analysing this information, vital to understanding the ebb and flow of demand in the bond new issue market.

The database enables charting and comparison of different categories of deal or individual issuers, which the user can design. You can save your own searches.

To request a demonstration of how PMM can be useful to you, please contact Jordan Craig at jordan.craig@globalcapital.com or click on "Request a demo" below.

Or go to https://www.globalcapital.com/primary-market-monitor and have a look for yourself — or watch our brief video below.