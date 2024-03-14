GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1848

Top Stories
FIG
Euphoria returns to FIG as technicals tilt in issuers’ favour
London, UK. 28th Aug, 2017. The Batala drum band from Brazil - The Monday of the Notting Hill Carnival. The annual event on the streets of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, over the August bank holiday weekend. It is led by members of the Briti
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Iceland serves up long-awaited green debut

Vik church at the village Vik i Myrdal and lupines in flower in summer, Iceland
Addison Gong, March 14, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Persisting duration demand allows NRW to price tight 30 year
Addison Gong, March 13, 2024
Supras and agencies
UPDATE: Euro SSAs recover in dollars after momentum slows post-CPI
Georgie Lee, March 13, 2024
Supras and agencies
ADB prices three year euro at 'QE-type spread'
Georgie Lee, March 13, 2024
Supras and agencies
Small funding programme signals 'buy' to investors in ESM deal
Addison Gong, March 12, 2024
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Virgin Money senior gets acquisition tailwind to sail 10 times subscribed

Large window sign at branch of Virgin Money bank in Birmingham city centre
Atanas Dinov, March 13, 2024
FIG
Barclays launches biggest sterling FIG bond of the year and feeds hungry investors
Sarah Ainsworth, March 14, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Bank duo lock in attractive tier two funding
Atanas Dinov, March 11, 2024
FIG
Santander leads Yankee bank charge
David Rothnie, March 14, 2024
FIG
Volksbank Wien tier two offering draws over €2bn orders
Sarah Ainsworth, March 14, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Caffil pays no premium for 12 year social covered bond

Hotel dieu hospital, paris
Frank Jackman, March 11, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Investors flock to euro covered bonds like 'lemmings'
Frank Jackman, March 14, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
VÚB tightens seven year covered by 15bp
Frank Jackman, March 13, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Deutsche Kreditbank reopens 12 year point for Pfandbriefe
Frank Jackman, March 13, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Eika Boligkreditt slips in before US CPI with tight bond
Frank Jackman, March 12, 2024
Securitization
CLOs US

US CLOs stay hectic but short-dated prevalence belies rates uncertainty

Federal Reserve Bank of New York, New York City, NY, USA
Tom Lemmon, March 15, 2024
CLOs Europe
Euro CLO primary conditions near peak with investor fatigue set to bite
Victoria Thiele, March 14, 2024
ABS
Credit card ABS shrugs off CFPB late fee ruling
Diana Bravo, March 15, 2024
Securitization Polls and Awards
GlobalCapital European Securitization Awards 2024: winners revealed!
GlobalCapital, March 14, 2024
RMBS Europe
Nationwide to put ‘stock and drop’ to the test
George Smith, March 14, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate concessions head below zero despite high supply

NBN wording on a new roadside pit of the Australian National Broadband Network hybrid coaxial fiber network augmentation
Mike Turner, March 14, 2024
GC View
Israel's bond success shows ESG is a thin veneer for investors
Mike Turner, March 12, 2024
Corporate Bonds
High grade corporates have a rip-roaring Wednesday
Mike Turner, March 13, 2024
Corporate Bonds
VW hits the road as US deals keep coming
David Rothnie, March 14, 2024
Corporate Bonds
A-rated corporates zoom through the market
Mike Turner, March 11, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Douglas to refinance bonds with €1.6bn term loan and RCF after IPO

Douglas alamy 14Mar24.png
Ana Fati, March 14, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Akbank and Ziraat to slash loan margins as Turkey bid improves
Ana Fati, March 11, 2024
Syndicated Loans
CBRE Investment Management expands RCF to €750m
Ana Fati, March 12, 2024
CLOs Europe
Deutsche Bank boosts euro CLO redemption forecast to €15bn
Victoria Thiele, March 12, 2024
CLOs Europe
Fidelity prices 2022 reissue to crystallise equity returns
Victoria Thiele, March 12, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEE

'Cheap' Turkey starts euro return at 6.5% yield

Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara,Turkey
George Collard, March 14, 2024
Emerging Markets
TSKB goes tight with AT1 despite Akbank sell-off
Francesca Young, March 14, 2024
CEE
Baltic sovereign preps dollar return after Poland triumph
George Collard, March 12, 2024
EM LatAm
Banco do Brasil cements slim spread to sov in sustainable return
Oliver West, March 12, 2024
Asia
China SOE bonds flicker into life but revival is slow
Rashmi Kumar, March 14, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

So far, so good with IPOs but Douglas and Galderma must work

Silhouette of man as he passes a Douglas store by night.
Aidan Gregory, March 14, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Engie exits GTT with forward sale, QIA trims Vinci stake
Gaia Freydefont, March 14, 2024
Equity IPOs
Parkin IPO pulls in $71bn of demand
Aidan Gregory, March 14, 2024
Equity IPOs
Galderma's Sfr2.2bn IPO covered on first day as market gains confidence
Aidan Gregory, March 13, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Blackstone's LSEG options sale triggers hot delta placing
Aidan Gregory, March 12, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Kari Kukka, bond market legend

Kukka, Kari (ex NIB) to use 14Mar24 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, March 14, 2024
The Sustainable Economy
UK opens consultation in bid to lead transition finance
Gaia Freydefont, March 15, 2024
SSA People and Markets
Danske Bank loses head of SSA origination
Addison Gong, March 14, 2024
People News
Bond originator quits SMBC Nikko
Jon Hay, March 13, 2024
SSA People and Markets
SSA origination banker quits Deutsche Bank
Addison Gong, March 12, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Gutman comes out the winner in Goldman shake-up

Goldman Sachs new London HQ from Alamy 14Mar24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, March 14, 2024