Issue 1845

Top Stories
FIG
FIG market prepares to welcome the weird and the wonderful
Frontage of the branch of the Trustee Savings Bank ( 'TSB') in New Street, Birmingham, England, UK. Part of the Spanish Sabadell group.
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

NIB lands record demand in first dollar syndication this year

Senate Square and Helsinki Cathedral in wintertime. Helsinki, Finland
Georgie Lee, February 22, 2024
Supras and agencies
Dutch pair see strong demand in supportive dollar mart
Georgie Lee, February 22, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Madrid sustainable 10 year prices tight despite competition from EU
Georgie Lee, February 20, 2024
Supras and agencies
Relative value attracts for EU with €7bn 10 year
Addison Gong, February 20, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Investors flock to Lower Saxony tap ahead of EU syndication
Georgie Lee, February 19, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Bond market beckons insurance debt

The many business people in cooperation concept. Image shot 09/2018. Exact date unknown.
Atanas Dinov, February 22, 2024
FIG
BPCE’s Cedric Perrier on the rise of UK asset managers, issuing in the long-end, and currency diversification
Sarah Ainsworth, February 22, 2024
Senior Debt
Banca Ifis increases senior bond as investors hunt for higher yields
Sarah Ainsworth, February 20, 2024
Senior Debt
UPDATE: Crédit Agricole goes out to 12 years, finds strong bid for duration
Sarah Ainsworth, February 19, 2024
Regulatory Capital
SEB optimises tier two capital
Atanas Dinov, February 20, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Novo Banco eyes regular covered bond presence after blowout debut

GC1845 Deal Cartoon.jpg
Frank Jackman, February 22, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Bawag prices public sector covered return with slim concession
Frank Jackman, February 20, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CA Home Loans scores short seven year covered through fair value
Frank Jackman, February 21, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
TSB marketing debut euro covered bond to investors
Frank Jackman, February 21, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Nykredit refinances Swedish mortgages with bumper krona trade
Frank Jackman, February 20, 2024
Securitization
ABS Europe

'Constructive' European ABS springs to life as BMW tightens

Car, Audi A4 2.0 Convertible, BMW 318 Ci Cabrio, model year 2005-, open top, standing, upholding, diagonal from the front, side
George Smith, February 22, 2024
CLOs Europe
Euro CLOs show differentiation on spreads but investors want more
Victoria Thiele, February 22, 2024
ABS US
Investors engaged as US consumer fears fade in ABS
Tom Lemmon, February 22, 2024
RMBS Europe
Pepper billing error affects two CarVal Irish RMBS deals
George Smith, February 20, 2024
CLOs Europe
Bridgepoint joins a wave of delayed single-B prints
Victoria Thiele, February 20, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Autostrade comes through fair value on ‘perfect day’

Traffic on Italian Autostrada (highway, motorway) near Rome in Lazio, Italy
Mike Turner, February 22, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Epiroc makes €500m M&A bond debut
Mike Turner, February 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corps exploit high investor cash levels
Mike Turner, February 20, 2024
GC View
The unexpected benefits of being green
Mike Turner, February 20, 2024
Corporate Bonds
AbbVie joins Cisco with M&A funding frenzy
David Rothnie, February 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Axpo signs €7bn oversubscribed loan with gender focus

Axpo from Alamy 22Feb24.png
Ana Fati, February 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans
DPG Media secures €1.1bn loan for RTL Nederland acquisition
Ana Fati, February 20, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Norsk Hydro clinches $1bn revolver with tightened margin
Ana Fati, February 19, 2024
Polls and Awards
Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023 — Full Results
Jon Hay, February 22, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Garanti avoids investor punishment with new tier two

Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey
Francesca Young, February 22, 2024
EM Middle East
Binghatti goes straight from guidance to launch
Francesca Young, February 22, 2024
Asia
Asia’s local currency bond market reloads amid arbitrage opportunities
Rashmi Kumar, February 22, 2024
EM Middle East
FAB takes dollars as bond buyers rush to lock in high yields
George Collard, February 21, 2024
CEE
Kuveyt Türk seals novel private sukuk
George Collard, February 19, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Dubai's RTA to push ahead with parking IPO

Emirates Airways; Airbus landing in Dubai international airport terminal 2
Aidan Gregory, February 22, 2024
Bank Results
HSBC shares sink as $3bn charge on BoCom stake dampens results
Gaia Freydefont, February 21, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
American Industrial Partners reduces stake in Lectra
Aidan Gregory, February 21, 2024
Equity People and Markets
Barclays aims to return £10bn to shareholders
Aidan Gregory, February 20, 2024
People News
Nordea promotes DCM banker as head of IB and equities
Gaia Freydefont, February 19, 2024
People and Markets
Regulation

Sustainable finance needs EU regulatory clean-up, organisations say

Mess clean-up from Alamy 22Feb24 575x375
Gaia Freydefont, February 22, 2024
People News
SMBC Nikko cuts two senior DCM bankers ahead of Project Unity
Francesca Young, February 21, 2024
People News
SMBC cuts experienced syndicate banker and ED
Francesca Young, February 22, 2024
People News
Crédit Agricole lets go key syndicate banker
Jon Hay, February 22, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Barclays plans a conjuring trick to juice up IB

Venkatakrishnan, CS (Barclays) from Alamy 22Feb24 575x375
David Rothnie, February 22, 2024