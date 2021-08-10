Bank Results

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
    Uptick in securitization shores up Créd Ag CIB earnings
    Richard Metcalf, August 10, 2021
    A strong quarterly result for Crédit Agricole was given a boost by a recovery in structured finance volumes in EMEA, including asset-backed and mortgage-backed deals as well as project finance.
    NatWest Markets heads into final stretch of ‘reshaping’
    Richard Metcalf, August 04, 2021
    NatWest Group said on Friday that the “reshaping” of its investment banking arm, NatWest Markets, would be largely complete by the end of the year, after it moved a further 500 staff out of NWM in the second quarter.
    Banks make ‘rebound’ word of the quarter as capital markets normalise
    Richard Metcalf, August 03, 2021
    It has been an earnings season of rebounds. UBS, the first of the European investment banks to report its results for the second quarter of the year, used the word “rebound” three times in its earnings report, which it published on July 23. Since then, BNP Paribas has pointed to an “established rebound” in its results while HSBC has reported a “rebound” in profits in the US and Europe.
    European IBs look to loosen purse strings
    Richard Metcalf, July 29, 2021
    After several quarters of strong performance among European investment banking businesses, there are signs that firms are satisfied with cost cutting measures and are prepared to resume investment instead.
    UBS grows IB fees without committing more capital
    Richard Metcalf, July 20, 2021
    UBS opened the European bank earnings season on Tuesday with a strong set of results from its M&A and capital markets businesses, which CEO Ralph Hamers seized as an opportunity to play up the importance of talented bankers over the generous application of balance sheet.
    M&A bolsters IB revenues for US banks
    Richard Metcalf, July 14, 2021
    US investment banks enjoyed a boost in earnings from their M&A bankers in the past quarter as a flurry of deal making made up for a return to more normal levels of debt issuance and trading.
    ECM shine begins to fade as Goldman, JPM kick off earnings season
    Richard Metcalf, July 13, 2021
    Goldman Sachs celebrated its second highest ever firm-wide quarterly net revenues, net earnings and earnings per share on Tuesday. It set the as-yet unbeaten net revenue record in the first quarter of the year.
    Commerzbank turns profit, focuses on Germany
    Richard Metcalf, May 12, 2021
    Commerzbank has outperformed expectations by reporting a net profit in the first quarter of the year — even accounting for a large restructuring charge — as the German lender trims its workforce and sharpens its focus on the domestic market and German clients.
    Syndicated loans, bonds boost Cred Ag earnings
    Richard Metcalf, May 07, 2021
    Crédit Agricole emphasised high levels of activity in syndicated loans and fixed income, especially among French clients, as it revealed a strong set of quarterly earnings on Friday.
