Is regulatory mayhem throttling Europe?
Is regulatory mayhem throttling Europe?

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGaia FreydefontAidan Gregory
February 24, 2024 11:12 AM

◆ Markets plead for regs pause ◆ Barclays' new strategy ◆ Middle East ECM to take it up a gear

A mass of red tape

On the one hand, the EU wants a Capital Markets Union that will make the bloc a single pool for financing to compete with the US or China. On the other its lust for rules has created an incoherent mess of red tape, choking off any chance of CMU happening.

Now, trade bodies are pleading with the European Commission to pause and tidy up. We look into what they're asking for.

Barclays, meanwhile, revealed the latest plan to turbo charge its investment bank, which eats up too much capital for the amount of money it makes. We look into the detail of the new plan.

Finally, Middle East equity capital markets have bustled in recent years, while those in the rest of the CEEMEA region have stagnated. We look ahead to the swarm of deals due in the region this year.

