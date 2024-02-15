Issue 1844
Top Stories
Interest in the once-sidelined product is growing as urgency of transition is recognised
Bankers highlight that the German Pfandbrief market is 'well protected'
Leveraged companies line up debt packages ahead of flotations
Tightening has made resets attractive for some but not all managers
Nothing on horizon to hold market back once earnings blackouts end
Leader
This week's refi is more cause for relief than celebration
Green bond market needs to discover its real identity and purpose
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets