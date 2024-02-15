GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1844

Top Stories
Africa
Kenya eases Africa refi fears as Tunisia, Egypt battle default
Ramses II. Seated Colossus of Ramesses II in the Colonnade of Amenophis III, Luxor Temple, Luxor, Nile Valley, Egypt
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSAs escape CPI volatility but swap spread concerns loom

Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, DC, dc124627
Georgie Lee, February 15, 2024
Supras and agencies
WIBank follows peers to market with €500m 10 year
Addison Gong, February 15, 2024
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank makes swift euro return, ESG issuance next
Addison Gong, February 15, 2024
Supras and agencies
IB.SH and NRW.Bank add to German SSA supply
Georgie Lee, February 14, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW nips in ahead of surprise CPI release to take €5bn
Georgie Lee, February 13, 2024
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Investors reload FIG exposure with RBI and Mizuho senior bonds

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) in Vienna, Austria, on September 5, 2018.
Atanas Dinov, February 15, 2024
FIG
BNP Paribas snares record demand for 2024 senior US opener
David Rothnie, February 15, 2024
Regulatory Capital
UPDATE: BNP Paribas exploits capital issuance window with AT1
Atanas Dinov, February 14, 2024
Senior Debt
BPER lures ‘incredible book’ for ‘punchy’ green senior debut
Atanas Dinov, February 13, 2024
GC View
UniCredit enhances capital by reducing availability
Atanas Dinov, February 14, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Banco BPI pulls big orders as investors shrug off PBB downgrade

Lisbon, Portugal - December 5, 2022: Logo and sign of Banco Portugues de Investimento.
Sarah Ainsworth, February 15, 2024
Covered Bonds
High quality cover pool draws Swiss investors to Santander UK
Sophie Astles, February 15, 2024
Covered Bonds
Banco BPI covered bond could lure relative value buyers
Sarah Ainsworth, February 14, 2024
Covered Bonds
‘Surprise’ US inflation data fuels volatility but covered bond market open, say bankers
Sarah Ainsworth, February 13, 2024
Covered Bonds
Mixed response to SR-Boligkreditt covered bond
Sarah Ainsworth, February 12, 2024
Securitization
ABS Europe

SRT makes flying start with another record year likely

Fireworks going off on top of the olympic stadium and Orbit during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic park, London, Great Britain, 12 August 2012.
George Smith, February 15, 2024
RMBS Europe
Enra credits planning for latest Elstree success
George Smith, February 15, 2024
ABS Europe
Buy Way launches two-jurisdiction consumer ABS
George Smith, February 15, 2024
CLOs Europe
Russell Holliday: ‘The market is pricing in a goldilocks scenario’
Victoria Thiele, February 13, 2024
GC View
Smart SRT funds need to hire before all the best pros are taken
George Smith, February 13, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Snam swaps transition bonds for green bond and SLB

GlobalCapital Snam green bond 001.jpg
Mike Turner, February 12, 2024
GC View
How much longer can untouchable IG corporate bonds defy world of problems?
Mike Turner, February 13, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Siemens breaks 20 year maturity deadlock
Mike Turner, February 15, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Bristol-Myers sets pace with $13bn M&A bond
February 15, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Bruntwood SciTech increases loan to £480m

Bruntwood building from Alamy 12Feb24.png
Ana Fati, February 12, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Bravida secures new Skr2.5bn revolver at increased cost
Ana Fati, February 15, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Dechert’s new partner sees growth in private credit
Ana Fati, February 14, 2024
Responsible Investment
Germany trips up EU due diligence law at last minute
Jon Hay, February 15, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Blocks market gathers momentum as equity market rally continues
Aidan Gregory, February 12, 2024
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Mexico grants Pemex tax relief but support set to dwindle

TIJUANA, MEXICO - 07/22: Tijuana Pemex gas station
George Collard, February 14, 2024
Africa
Kenya dodges default but pressures remain
George Collard, February 13, 2024
EM Middle East
Moody’s downgrade of Israel has little impact on new issues
Francesca Young, February 12, 2024
CEE
Romania opens books on green bond debut
George Collard, February 15, 2024
Asia
‘Well behaved market’ takes Indonesia elections in its stride
Rashmi Kumar, February 15, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Europe’s IPOs shine as US market stutters on price

clocks alamy.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, February 16, 2024
Equity IPOs
Convertibles prospects rise amid pandemic era debt roll-off
Aidan Gregory, February 15, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Cadeler taps shareholders for Nkr1.8bn to grow fleet
Aidan Gregory, February 15, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Solidium raises €125m from Kemira clean-up trade
Aidan Gregory, February 13, 2024
Equity IPOs
Golden Goose, Puig lead southern European IPO pipeline
Gaia Freydefont, February 12, 2024
People and Markets
Supras and agencies

New Cabei president on bonds, bank reforms, and balance sheet

Gisela sanchez edited.jpg
Oliver West, February 13, 2024
SSA People and Markets
Kreivi quits EIB
Ralph Sinclair, February 14, 2024
People News
Scotiabank head of global banking and markets leaves, pair rise from within
Gaia Freydefont, February 14, 2024
People News
MUFG promotes Al Sharif to MENA head of global corporate and IB
Gaia Freydefont, February 15, 2024
People News
Africa Finance Corp makes Emuwa new chairman
Gaia Freydefont, February 14, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

UBS claims early wins from CS integration

Foto Manuel Geisser 10.10.2023 Zuerich Schweiz. Bild : Bank UBS - Credit Suisse an der Zuercher Bahnhofstrasse. *** Photo Manuel Geisser 10 10 2023 Zurich Switzerland Picture Bank UBS Credit Suisse at Zurich Bahnhofstrasse
David Rothnie, February 15, 2024