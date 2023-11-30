Issue 1834
Top Stories
-
Banks are stepping out of some relationships, while some borrowers also want fewer banks
-
Senior spreads are tight and covered bonds risk widening further
-
Late-year primary, secondary liquidity is higher than usual in US securitization
Leader
-
In the face of continuous delays, a step-by-step approach should prioritise harmonising the European marketplace
-
Time to discard the market’s ‘first out, last back in’ reputation, given track record of resilience
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets