GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1834

Top Stories
Sovereigns
Budget crisis unsettles German public sector borrowers
25 July 2021, Berlin: Christian Lindner, party leader of the FDP, speaks at the ARD summer interview on the terrace of the Marie-Elisabeth-Luders-Haus. Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Belgium tests retail bids with longer tenors

Indoor ATM cash dispensers at cashpoint of the Belgian Bpost bank, Belgium
Addison Gong, November 27, 2023
Supras and agencies
IFC takes £650m in sterling window
Georgie Lee, November 28, 2023
SSA
Bund yields fall on positive German inflation data
Georgie Lee, November 29, 2023
Supras and agencies
IFC gets 4.5 times covered book on dollar return
Georgie Lee, November 29, 2023
Sovereigns
UK to launch 30 year syndication in January after market feedback
Georgie Lee, November 30, 2023
Financial Institutions
FIG

Sterling FIG issuance rebounds as borrowers take advantage of positive mood

A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by the Pacific Life Insurance Company in Aliso Viejo, California, on December 9, 2017.
Atanas Dinov, November 27, 2023
FIG
New York Life prints ‘ground breaking’ spread on reverse yankee amid big arb
Sarah Ainsworth, November 30, 2023
FIG
CA Auto Bank and Virgin Money sterling deals draw big books
Sarah Ainsworth, November 29, 2023
FIG
Investor confidence for southern Europe drives bids for Mediobanca and Piraeus
Sarah Ainsworth, November 28, 2023
FIG
Yankee banks lead dash for cash
David Rothnie, November 30, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Green Dutch covered issuers await EPBD directive with bated breath

Energy_Performance_Certificate_Alamy_575x375_150321
Bill Thornhill, November 30, 2023
Covered Bonds
Pfandbrief issuers see relief as German real estate market bottoms out
Bill Thornhill, November 29, 2023
Covered Bonds
Raising rates: rate cut hopes will underpin demand early in 2024
Bill Thornhill, November 28, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuers set sights on 2024
Bill Thornhill, November 28, 2023
Securitization
CLOs

US banks to buy more CLOs: structures suggest it has begun

Detail of Wall Street sign with flags on Stock Exchange building to rear Manhattan New York City
Tom Lemmon, November 30, 2023
Securitization
Synthetic securitization blossoms into mainstream as issuers find new uses
George Smith, November 30, 2023
CLOs
Euro CLO performance to shine through in face of ECB rate cuts
Victoria Thiele, November 30, 2023
RMBS
Kensington’s return fully covered across the stack
George Smith, November 29, 2023
ABS
SEC adjusts conflicts of interest rule to address 'major concerns' for ABS
Ayse Kelce, November 28, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Sterling corporate long end strength sparks hopes of more to come

The Bank of England in The CIty of London
Mike Turner, November 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Places for People £500m bond wins blowout demand
Mike Turner, November 29, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Engie returns to bonds for another €1.5bn
Mike Turner, November 29, 2023
Corporate Bonds
EDF and JDE Peet’s help brew busiest November for years
Mike Turner, November 28, 2023
Corporate Bonds
French and US real estate names find homes in rally
Mike Turner, November 28, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Compagnie Maritime Belge borrows $3.2bn for Euronav acquisition

CMB bridge loan Alamy 575x365 30Nov23.png
Ana Fati, November 30, 2023
EM Middle East
PIF lands first export credit agency loan
George Collard, November 28, 2023
Syndicated Loans
VakifBank signs $653m sustainability loan at improved rates
Ana Fati, November 30, 2023
Corporate Bonds
EDF and JDE Peet’s help brew busiest November for years
Mike Turner, November 28, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM Middle East

Saudi Arabia faces diversification choice as share of Middle East debt soars

Aerial view of desert landscape, Dedan, Medina, Saudi Arabia
George Collard, November 30, 2023
Emerging Markets
CEEMEA bond success may tempt some in December
George Collard, November 30, 2023
Asia
Asia bond issuers grab window as risk appetite returns
Rashmi Kumar, November 30, 2023
CEE
Banca Transilvania reaches fair value for new €500m note
George Collard, November 29, 2023
EM Middle East
PIF lands first export credit agency loan
George Collard, November 28, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

'Phenomenal' demand for Dubai Taxi boosts Middle East's IPO market

Dubai skyline, the Burj Khalifa, modern architecture and skyscrapers on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Aidan Gregory, November 30, 2023
Equity IPOs
MBC Group begins bookbuilding for Tadawul flotation
Aidan Gregory, November 30, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Warehouses de Pauw joins real estate funding wave as inflation cools
Gaia Freydefont, November 30, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Sparebanken Sør foundation halves stake to diversify funding
Gaia Freydefont, November 28, 2023
Equity-Linked
Ubisoft locks in duration funding with eight year convertible bond
Aidan Gregory, November 28, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

‘Change is coming’ in the digitalised bond market

blockchain.png
Gaia Freydefont, November 30, 2023
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
IFC backs blue bonds to grow big with $500m fund
Jon Hay, November 30, 2023
CLOs
DWS plans euro CLO push with alternative credit hire
Victoria Thiele, November 28, 2023
Emerging Markets
BoA’s Anthony Knox rises to the top in South Africa
Francesca Young, November 28, 2023
GC View
Difficulty cranked up for EU and SSAs in 2024
Addison Gong, November 29, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Bank consolidation puts corporate brokers on the defensive

The Numis Securities logo is seen on an LED screen in the background while a silhouetted person uses a smartphone (Editorial use only)
David Rothnie, November 30, 2023