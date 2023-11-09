GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1831

Open season on AT1s as pair set up bank capital bonanza
Denmark dollar deal deluged with demand as sov seeks to 'build reputation'

Georgie Lee, November 09, 2023
AfDB waits for right moment to give flight to hybrids
Jon Hay, November 07, 2023
Kommuninvest builds biggest ever book
Georgie Lee, November 08, 2023
AFL, OeKB seal bonds despite weaker euro demand
Addison Gong, November 08, 2023
SSAs print dollar bonds across the curve
Georgie Lee, November 07, 2023
SG 'could have gone tighter' with hit $1.25bn AT1 reopener

Atanas Dinov, November 09, 2023
GC View
The AT1 is dead, long live the AT1
Atanas Dinov, November 08, 2023
Senior sales fly in FIG market
Atanas Dinov, November 06, 2023
UniCredit selects spread over size
Sarah Ainsworth, November 07, 2023
Dollar market laps up foreign banks' subordinated debt
David Rothnie, November 09, 2023
Duration mismatch: investors want long but covered bond issuers won't play

Bill Thornhill, November 09, 2023
Covered bond issuers ready for more
Bill Thornhill, November 09, 2023
ING DiBa takes size with juicy green Pfandbrief premium
Bill Thornhill, November 08, 2023
Investors swoon to DNB's covered bond after its long absence
Bill Thornhill, November 07, 2023
Europe's covered bond market revives as €2.25bn of deals price
Sarah Ainsworth, November 06, 2023
Buzzing US ABS jumps on rates optimism with hectic week

Ayse Kelce, November 09, 2023
Neuberger Berman comes tight with euro CLO reset
Victoria Thiele, November 07, 2023
Mosaic: Triple-A solar ABS opens door to new investors
Ayse Kelce, November 07, 2023
Redwood clinches another prime RMBS after pick-up in loan purchases
Kunyi Yang, November 08, 2023
Praise the PRA for leaving carve-out culture to the EU
George Smith, November 07, 2023
Corporate bonds burst into action but foundations are wobbly

Mike Turner, November 09, 2023
Leasys finds extra demand
Mike Turner, November 09, 2023
London Power Networks gets a blowout in sterling
Mike Turner, November 08, 2023
Bond market bulges with corporates in new formats
Mike Turner, November 08, 2023
US corporate flurry raises hopes for blistering finish to 2023
David Rothnie, November 09, 2023
Two pairs of loans go into syndication for Solvay separation

Ana Fati, November 08, 2023
Loan bankers cheered by late year M&A revival
Ana Fati, November 07, 2023
BB Energy takes first Asian digital loan, increased to $210m
Ana Fati, November 06, 2023
Moody’s launches private credit franchise
Tom Lemmon, November 06, 2023
Bumper sale of ABS, CLO paper draws eyes in secondary market
Ayse Kelce, November 07, 2023
Costa Rica impresses with duration play after double upgrade

Oliver West, November 07, 2023
ADIB CFO: green sukuk 'a change of mindset, not just a change of instrument'
George Collard, November 09, 2023
Mersin crunches pricing on bond market return
George Collard, November 09, 2023
Hungary Eximbank takes biggest non-sovereign euro deal of 2023
George Collard, November 08, 2023
Indonesia and KNOC lead Asia bond rush
Rashmi Kumar, November 09, 2023
Blocks and convertibles flavour of the month as equities stabilise

Aidan Gregory, November 09, 2023
Investcorp Capital to price enlarged $450m IPO at top of the range
Aidan Gregory, November 09, 2023
Norconsult finishes bookbuilding for Nkr1.8bn Oslo IPO
Aidan Gregory, November 08, 2023
Simon Property Group issues €750m exchangable into Klépierre
Aidan Gregory, November 07, 2023
Ireland's latest AIB Group selldown achieves tight 3.2% discount
Aidan Gregory, November 07, 2023
Afme: securitization the key to CMU

Gaia Freydefont, November 09, 2023
US calls for unity against cyber-threats to finance
John Crabb, November 07, 2023
SG promotes pair to run investment banking
Gaia Freydefont, November 08, 2023
US senator adds voice to dissent around SEC agenda
John Crabb, November 07, 2023
Ex-Citi MD reappears at BNP Paribas
Mike Turner, November 03, 2023
UK sets the pace for UBS investment bank integration

David Rothnie, November 09, 2023