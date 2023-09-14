GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1823

Top Stories
Supras and agencies
ECB relieves euro SSA market but EU shows the way forward
Belgium, Brussels, May 2022: facade of the Berlaymont building , headquarters of the European Commission, lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Leader
Public Sector
Green and Social Bonds and Loans

MDB hybrid market begins with AfDB and World Bank

Wind power South Africa from Alamy 14Sep23 575x375
Jon Hay, September 14, 2023
Sovereigns
Denmark readies first green syndication
Addison Gong, September 13, 2023
Supras and agencies
UPDATE IDB Invest grabs record book at undersupplied part of curve
Addison Gong, September 12, 2023
Supras and agencies
AFD wins record demand despite facing off with EU
Addison Gong, September 14, 2023
Sovereigns
DMO changes engagement strategy as Gilt mart adapts to post-QE life
Georgie Lee, September 11, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

BBVA completes ‘dual aim’ with $1bn AT1

Madrid, Spain - March 7, 2020: View of the skyline of Madrid with Las Tablas residential district, BBVA office building and Cuatro Torres financial di
Atanas Dinov, September 12, 2023
FIG
Bank of America raises $8.5bn, ABN Amro makes 2023 debut
David Rothnie, September 14, 2023
Regulatory Capital
HSBC’s S$675m tier two feeds hungry investors after AT1 call
Atanas Dinov, September 12, 2023
Senior Debt
Greenifying helps Crelan get one deal closer to full MREL target
Atanas Dinov, September 12, 2023
Senior Debt
ZKB circles back for second helping of bail-in euro paper
Frank Jackman, September 11, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital Covered Bonds Awards 2023 — the winners revealed

20230914_173130.jpg
Bill Thornhill, September 14, 2023
For a few basis points more: covered borrowers go niche
Frank Jackman, September 14, 2023
Central bank exit gives covered bonds new lease of life
Philip Moore, September 14, 2023
The evolution of the post-ECB covered bond market
Atanas Dinov, September 14, 2023
Asia puts the tiger into covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, September 14, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

Heloc securitization set to boom as US home equity surges

Harrisburg, USA - May 24, 2017: Pennsylvania capital city brick houses with advertisement in downtown for Home Equity loans
Kunyi Yang, September 14, 2023
RMBS
Returning Leeds romps inside Holmes in busy sterling ABS
George Smith, September 14, 2023
RMBS
Woodward returns to RMBS with second lien deal
Kunyi Yang, September 13, 2023
CLOs
Katayama Credit in US market for debut CLO
Tom Lemmon, September 13, 2023
Securitization
SRT growth tops FSB regulation review agenda
George Smith, September 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Manchester Airport cruises to £360m long haul

A general view of Manchester Airport runway including a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 in the foreground.
Mike Turner, September 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Praemia proves demand for mid-rated real estate
Mike Turner, September 12, 2023
Corporate Bonds
VWFS adds fuel to sterling tank
Mike Turner, September 12, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Veralto opens debt taps with strong debut
Mike Turner, September 12, 2023
Corporate Bonds
US corporate bond market stays busy ahead of Fed meeting
David Rothnie, September 14, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

After EM bond surge, investor confidence is still shaky

Female walker steps on thin ice on moorland int he Peak District, Derbyshire, England, UK - winter
George Collard, September 14, 2023
EM LatAm
Dominican Republic feasts on pesos as LatAm local currency finds fans
Oliver West, September 14, 2023
Emerging Markets
Slovenia pushes for tight pricing in dollars
Francesca Young, September 13, 2023
EM Middle East
Energy Development Oman’s debut wins $5bn book
George Collard, September 14, 2023
EM Middle East
Sharjah starts wide but lands close to fair value
George Collard, September 13, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Arm raises hopes of IPO revival by pricing at top of range

ARM Holdings logo seen on the silhouette of smartphone hold in hand and the United Kingdom flag on a blurred background
Aidan Gregory, September 14, 2023
Equity IPOs
Birkenstock confirms plans for an IPO on New York Stock Exchange
Aidan Gregory, September 13, 2023
Equity IPOs
Renk announces intention to float on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Aidan Gregory, September 12, 2023
Equity-Linked
Eni’s convertible highlights opportunity for energy sector
Aidan Gregory, September 11, 2023
Equity People and Markets
London Stock Exchange promotes new deputy CEO from within
Aidan Gregory, September 11, 2023
People and Markets
Regulation

Academics stress that 'too big to fail' regime needs reform

silicon valley .jpg
John Crabb, September 14, 2023
Bank Strategy
Citi revamps investment bank as Dickson steps up
David Rothnie, September 14, 2023
People News
Helaba hires three for covered bond team in Germany
Bill Thornhill, September 14, 2023
Regulation
Phalanx of industry bodies slams SEC investor protection rule
John Crabb, September 14, 2023
People News
SMBC Nikko hires new head of DCM
Francesca Young, September 13, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Fifteen years on, Barclays is still striving to realise Diamond's dream

lehman.jpg
David Rothnie, September 14, 2023