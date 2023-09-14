GlobalCapital Covered Bonds Awards 2023 — the winners revealed
The covered bond market met in Munich on Thursday to celebrate its best at our gala dinner
Congratulations to all the winners of GlobalCapital’s Covered Bond Awards 2023.
Well done also to those that made it to the shortlists, and thanks to all those that took the trouble to submit nominations and to the 360 people that took part in the survey, which included over 100 investors and 90 issuers.
The awards recognise and celebrate the greatest accomplishments in the covered bond market, in what has been another extraordinary year, marked by record issuance volumes from an ever-increasing number of borrowers, culminating in a new record for the market's size by outstandings.
The winners, as revealed to our guests at the awards dinner on Thursday, are:
Best pioneering deal
Winner:
Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% January 2035 social (ABN Amro, BayernLB, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Kreditbank, NordLB, UniCredit)
Nominees:
Credit Suisse €750m December 2025
KEB Hana €600m 3.75% May 2026 SME empowerment social
Landsbankinn €300m 4.25% March 2028
Santander 3.25% €500m Feb 28 Cédulas de internacionalización
UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030
Best ESG deal
Winner:
Crédit Agricole €1.25bn 3.25% June 2033 social (BBVA, Crédit Agricole, Erste Group, Helaba, NordLB)
Nominees:
Berlin Hyp €500m 3% May 2026 social and €500m 3% January 2033 green
Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% January 2035 social
Caffil €750m 3.125% November 2027 green
Caja Rural Navarra €500m 3% April 2027 green
Stadshypotek €1bn 3.125% April 2028 green
Best debut deal
Winner:
Slovenská sporiteľňa €500m 3.5% March 2028 (BayernLB, Commerzbank, Erste Group, ING, NordLB, Slovenská sporiteľňa)
Nominees:
Credit Suisse €750m 3.39% December 2025
HSBC UK £500m FRN August 2027
Macquarie €600m 2.574% September 2027
Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 and €1bn 3.375% January 2030
Santander €500m 3.25% February 2028 export finance
UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 and €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030
Best Swiss franc deal
Winner:
Nationwide Sfr315m 1.758% Jan 2026 and SFr170m 2.013% Jan 2030 (Basler Kantonalbank, Nationwide, UBS)
Nominees:
CBA Sfr300m 1.94% June 2030
CCDJ Sfr325m 1.735% January 2028 (January 2023)
Credit Suisse Sfr500m 2.459% November 2024
KHFC Sfr160m 2.155% October 2025 and Sfr140m 2.465% October 2027
Best sterling deal
Winner:
Santander UK £1.5bn January 28 (Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest Markets, Nomura, Santander, Toronto Dominion)
Nominees:
Bank of Nova Scotia £1.25bn September 2027
National Australia Bank £1.25bn June 2026
Nationwide £750m June 2028
TSB £1bn February 2027
Best dollar deal
Winner:
National Australia Bank $1.65bn 4.628% November 2027 (BMO Capital Markets, Citi, Lloyds, National Australia Bank, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets)
Nominees:
CCDJ $1bn 4.85% October 2025
National Australia Bank $1.65bn 4.628% November 2027
Westpac $1.75bn 4.185% May 2028,
CIBC $1.75bn 4.414% June 2028
Best euro deal
Winner:
Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 & €1bn 3.375% January 2030 (Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Crédit Agricole, Commerzbank, Santander)
Nominees:
Deutsche Bank €500m 3.125% October 2026 and €500m 3.125% May 2033
Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% January 2035 social
Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 and €1bn 3.375% January 2030
Toronto Dominion €3.5bn 3.879% March 2026 and €1.5bn 3.715% March 2030
UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 and €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030
Deal of the year
Winner:
Toronto Dominion €3.5bn 3.879% March 2026 and €1.5bn 3.715% March 2030 (BBVA, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING, Santander, TD Bank)
Nominees:
BNP Paribas €1.5bn 3% May 2028
ING €2bn 3% February 2033 and €2bn 3% February 2027
Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 and €1bn 3.375% January 2030
UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 and €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030
Best ESG issuer
Winner:
Berlin Hyp
Nominees:
Caffil
Korea Housing Finance Corp
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt
UniCredit
Best euro issuer
Winner:
BPCE
Nominees:
ING
Santander
Toronto Dominion
UniCredit
Issuer of the year
Winner:
BPCE
Nominees:
Bank of Montreal
Crédit Agricole
Santander
Toronto Dominion
Best covered bond research (*)
Winner:
Crédit Agricole
Best liquidity provider (*)
Winner:
JP Morgan
Best bank for distribution
Winner:
Erste Group
Nominees:
BayernLB
Danske Bank
Helaba
NordLB
Best bank for structuring and ALM
Winner:
Barclays
Nominees:
BNP Paribas
HSBC
NatWest
Best bank for ESG issuers
Winner:
Crédit Agricole
Nominees:
ABN Amro
BNP Paribas
ING
NatWest Markets
Best bank for inaugural issuers
Winner:
ING
Nominees:
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Erste Group
UniCredit
Best syndicate bank
Winner:
UniCredit
Nominees:
Deutsche Bank
DZ Bank
Erste Group
NatWest Markets
RBC
Société Générale
Best sterling lead manager
Winner:
NatWest Markets
Nominees:
Barclays
Lloyds
Nomura
RBC Capital Markets
Best dollar lead manager
Winner:
Citi
Nominees:
HSBC
Lloyds
RBC Capital Markets
TD Securities
Best euro lead manager
Winner:
LBBW
Nominees:
Commerzbank
Crédit Agricole
Natixis
UniCredit
Covered bond house of the year
Winner:
Crédit Agricole
Nominees:
Barclays
HSBC
LBBW
UniCredit
Best syndicate banker
Winner:
Alberto Villa, UniCredit
Nominees:
Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste
Edouard Freton, Societe Generale
Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole
Ken Loesken, ING
Mark Pearce, HSBC
Anthony Tobin, RBC
Alex Trulli, Natixis
Investor of the year
Winner:
Commerzbank Treasury
Nominees:
Intesa Sanpaolo
KfW
Nordea IM
Norges
Rentenbank
Union Invest
Best ESG rating agency
Winner:
Sustainalytics
Nominees:
Fitch
ISS ESG
Moody’s
S&P Global Ratings
Best law firm
Winner:
Clifford Chance
Nominees:
Allen & Overy
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
White & Case
Best tech provider
Winner:
EIB Green Eligibility Checker
Nominees:
Econans
Evitec
Harley & Dikkinson
Kestrix
Best bank for digitalisation
Winner:
Société Générale
Nominees:
DZ Bank
Santander
Best electronic trading platforms
Winner:
Tradeweb
Nominees:
Interactive Brokers
MarketAxess
MTS BondVision
Best corporate trust providers
Winner:
BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited
Nominees:
BNP Paribas Securities Services
Citi Issuer Services
Deutsche Bank Trust and Agency Services
HSBC Issuer Services
Perpetual Corporate Trust
Editor’s choice
RBC Capital Markets
Lifetime achievement
Jean-Philippe Berthaut, BPCE
Roland Charbonnel, BPCE
Franz Josef Kaufmann, Commerzbank Group Treasury
(*) There was no shortlist of nominees for these awards