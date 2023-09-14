GlobalCapital Covered Bonds Awards 2023 — the winners revealed

Congratulations to all the winners of GlobalCapital’s Covered Bond Awards 2023.

Well done also to those that made it to the shortlists, and thanks to all those that took the trouble to submit nominations and to the 360 people that took part in the survey, which included over 100 investors and 90 issuers.

The awards recognise and celebrate the greatest accomplishments in the covered bond market, in what has been another extraordinary year, marked by record issuance volumes from an ever-increasing number of borrowers, culminating in a new record for the market's size by outstandings.

The winners, as revealed to our guests at the awards dinner on Thursday, are:

Best pioneering deal

Winner:

Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% January 2035 social (ABN Amro, BayernLB, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Kreditbank, NordLB, UniCredit)

Nominees:

Credit Suisse €750m December 2025

KEB Hana €600m 3.75% May 2026 SME empowerment social

Landsbankinn €300m 4.25% March 2028

Santander 3.25% €500m Feb 28 Cédulas de internacionalización

UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030

Best ESG deal

Winner:

Crédit Agricole €1.25bn 3.25% June 2033 social (BBVA, Crédit Agricole, Erste Group, Helaba, NordLB)

Nominees:

Berlin Hyp €500m 3% May 2026 social and €500m 3% January 2033 green

Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% January 2035 social

Caffil €750m 3.125% November 2027 green

Caja Rural Navarra €500m 3% April 2027 green

Stadshypotek €1bn 3.125% April 2028 green

Best debut deal

Winner:

Slovenská sporiteľňa €500m 3.5% March 2028 (BayernLB, Commerzbank, Erste Group, ING, NordLB, Slovenská sporiteľňa)

Nominees:

Credit Suisse €750m 3.39% December 2025

HSBC UK £500m FRN August 2027

Macquarie €600m 2.574% September 2027

Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 and €1bn 3.375% January 2030

Santander €500m 3.25% February 2028 export finance

UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 and €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030

Best Swiss franc deal

Winner:

Nationwide Sfr315m 1.758% Jan 2026 and SFr170m 2.013% Jan 2030 (Basler Kantonalbank, Nationwide, UBS)

Nominees:

CBA Sfr300m 1.94% June 2030

CCDJ Sfr325m 1.735% January 2028 (January 2023)

Credit Suisse Sfr500m 2.459% November 2024

KHFC Sfr160m 2.155% October 2025 and Sfr140m 2.465% October 2027

Best sterling deal

Winner:

Santander UK £1.5bn January 28 (Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest Markets, Nomura, Santander, Toronto Dominion)

Nominees:

Bank of Nova Scotia £1.25bn September 2027

National Australia Bank £1.25bn June 2026

Nationwide £750m June 2028

TSB £1bn February 2027

Best dollar deal

Winner:

National Australia Bank $1.65bn 4.628% November 2027 (BMO Capital Markets, Citi, Lloyds, National Australia Bank, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets)

Nominees:

CCDJ $1bn 4.85% October 2025

National Australia Bank $1.65bn 4.628% November 2027

Westpac $1.75bn 4.185% May 2028,

CIBC $1.75bn 4.414% June 2028

Best euro deal

Winner:

Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 & €1bn 3.375% January 2030 (Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Crédit Agricole, Commerzbank, Santander)

Nominees:

Deutsche Bank €500m 3.125% October 2026 and €500m 3.125% May 2033

Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% January 2035 social

Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 and €1bn 3.375% January 2030

Toronto Dominion €3.5bn 3.879% March 2026 and €1.5bn 3.715% March 2030

UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 and €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030

Deal of the year

Winner:

Toronto Dominion €3.5bn 3.879% March 2026 and €1.5bn 3.715% March 2030 (BBVA, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, ING, Santander, TD Bank)

Nominees:

BNP Paribas €1.5bn 3% May 2028

ING €2bn 3% February 2033 and €2bn 3% February 2027

Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 and €1bn 3.375% January 2030

UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 and €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030

Best ESG issuer

Winner:

Berlin Hyp

Nominees:

Caffil

Korea Housing Finance Corp

SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt

UniCredit

Best euro issuer

Winner:

BPCE

Nominees:

ING

Santander

Toronto Dominion

UniCredit

Issuer of the year

Winner:

BPCE

Nominees:

Bank of Montreal

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Toronto Dominion

Best covered bond research (*)

Winner:

Crédit Agricole

Best liquidity provider (*)

Winner:

JP Morgan

Best bank for distribution

Winner:

Erste Group

Nominees:

BayernLB

Danske Bank

Helaba

NordLB

Best bank for structuring and ALM

Winner:

Barclays

Nominees:

BNP Paribas

HSBC

NatWest

Best bank for ESG issuers

Winner:

Crédit Agricole

Nominees:

ABN Amro

BNP Paribas

ING

NatWest Markets

Best bank for inaugural issuers

Winner:

ING

Nominees:

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Erste Group

UniCredit

Best syndicate bank

Winner:

UniCredit

Nominees:

Deutsche Bank

DZ Bank

Erste Group

NatWest Markets

RBC

Société Générale

Best sterling lead manager

Winner:

NatWest Markets

Nominees:

Barclays

Lloyds

Nomura

RBC Capital Markets

Best dollar lead manager

Winner:

Citi

Nominees:

HSBC

Lloyds

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities

Best euro lead manager

Winner:

LBBW

Nominees:

Commerzbank

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

UniCredit

Covered bond house of the year

Winner:

Crédit Agricole

Nominees:

Barclays

HSBC

LBBW

UniCredit

Best syndicate banker

Winner:

Alberto Villa, UniCredit

Nominees:

Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste

Edouard Freton, Societe Generale

Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole

Ken Loesken, ING

Mark Pearce, HSBC

Anthony Tobin, RBC

Alex Trulli, Natixis

Investor of the year

Winner:

Commerzbank Treasury

Nominees:

Intesa Sanpaolo

KfW

Nordea IM

Norges

Rentenbank

Union Invest

Best ESG rating agency

Winner:

Sustainalytics

Nominees:

Fitch

ISS ESG

Moody’s

S&P Global Ratings

Best law firm

Winner:

Clifford Chance

Nominees:

Allen & Overy

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

White & Case

Best tech provider

Winner:

EIB Green Eligibility Checker

Nominees:

Econans

Evitec

Harley & Dikkinson

Kestrix

Best bank for digitalisation

Winner:

Société Générale

Nominees:

DZ Bank

Santander

Best electronic trading platforms

Winner:

Tradeweb

Nominees:

Interactive Brokers

MarketAxess

MTS BondVision

Best corporate trust providers

Winner:

BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited

Nominees:

BNP Paribas Securities Services

Citi Issuer Services

Deutsche Bank Trust and Agency Services

HSBC Issuer Services

Perpetual Corporate Trust

Editor’s choice

RBC Capital Markets

Lifetime achievement

Jean-Philippe Berthaut, BPCE

Roland Charbonnel, BPCE

Franz Josef Kaufmann, Commerzbank Group Treasury

(*) There was no shortlist of nominees for these awards