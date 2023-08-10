Issue 1818
Top Stories
-
Investors are keen on debt-for-nature swaps, but Gabon version shows there are still teething problems for the product
-
Investors are shaking off their fear of office and conduit issuers are beginning to take advantage
-
The largest obligor holding of European CLOs is not in the clear but loan prices have stabilised
-
IG spreads are still resilient but signs suggest macro headwinds are taking a toll
Leader
-
The market needs clarity on the difference between middle market and private credit CLOs, if there even is one
-
Public sector issuers have more flexibility with their funding, but must act quickly
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets