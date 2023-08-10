GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1818

SSA issuers hunt for duration after summer break
MuniFin seals sterling comeback in quiet August market

Addison Gong, August 10, 2023
Schleswig-Holstein and MuniFin keep summer market alive
Addison Gong, August 09, 2023
SSAs eye Aussie dollars for remainder of 2023
Georgie Lee, August 08, 2023
Greece-Germany spread tightens after Scope upgrade
Addison Gong, August 07, 2023
Australia’s climate transparency should smooth path to green bond
Jon Hay, August 07, 2023
Investors buy from the beach as early restart shows FIG's new modus operandi

Atanas Dinov, August 10, 2023
Dollar allure: bank capital goes ‘full circle’ as BNP Paribas issues $1.5bn AT1
Frank Jackman, August 08, 2023
Handelsbanken attracts strong summer demand for subordinated sale
Frank Jackman, August 09, 2023
SEB adds €500m to Swedish tier two momentum
Atanas Dinov, August 10, 2023
BNP Paribas pushes ‘impressive’ senior preferred sterling print
Atanas Dinov, August 09, 2023
Lloyds pays no premium to ride into Swissie covereds

Frank Jackman, August 09, 2023
Real money Sonia covered bond investors need excess spread
Bill Thornhill, August 09, 2023
Italian OBG issuers unperturbed by windfall tax
Bill Thornhill, August 08, 2023
DBS prices ‘well timed’ Aussie covered deal flat to fair value
Atanas Dinov, August 07, 2023
Raising Rates: short end volatility grabs traders’ attention
Bill Thornhill, August 08, 2023
FFELP ABS secondary strong despite Fitch downgrades

Ayse Kelce, August 10, 2023
UK’s Solvency II review may trigger issuance of equity release MBS
George Smith, August 09, 2023
Carvana notches tight prime deal amid debt restructuring
Ayse Kelce, August 08, 2023
Preylock securitizes ‘realty gold’ with Amazon warehouse CMBS
Kunyi Yang, August 07, 2023
Kiavi CEO sees RMBS gaining confidence over house prices
Kunyi Yang, August 09, 2023
ESG bonds back in favour but loans volumes slump

Mike Turner, August 10, 2023
Tumbleweed August puts dampener on volume hopes
Mike Turner, August 07, 2023
Green bonds: unfit for purpose
Mike Turner, August 08, 2023
Sterling staves off IG corporate silence
Mike Turner, August 09, 2023
Bond markets largely ignoring ‘paramount’ ESG adaptation
Mike Turner, August 08, 2023
Gabon blue bond execution draws flak

George Collard, August 08, 2023
Structured genco deal set to offer Chile sovereign risk
Oliver West, August 10, 2023
Three Citi MDs depart
Francesca Young, August 10, 2023
StanChart DCM banker joins IFC
Addison Gong, August 08, 2023
Hype grows as Arm’s blockbuster re-IPO in New York draws near

Aidan Gregory, August 10, 2023
Merus raises $150m for cancer drug development
Victoria Thiele, August 10, 2023
Mintra Holding raises fresh equity to fund Swedish acquisition
Aidan Gregory, August 09, 2023
Adriatic Metals taps investors for $30m to fund further exploration
Aidan Gregory, August 08, 2023
US ECM powers into August as issuance rises over $100bn
Aidan Gregory, August 07, 2023
ABS brain drain risks breeding complacency

George Smith, August 10, 2023
Don’t go on alone: what juniors need to navigate the summer heat
John Crabb, August 08, 2023
Danske hires for FIG DCM from rival
Frank Jackman, August 07, 2023
ABS issuers exempted from SEC cybersecurity disclosures rule
Ayse Kelce, August 09, 2023
FCA launches bumper consultation paper
George Smith, August 08, 2023
UBS shows IB ambition as revamp takes shape

David Rothnie, August 10, 2023