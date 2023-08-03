GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1817

Top Stories
EM LatAm
Pemex debt mountain debate heats up with elections on horizon
Colorful clouds over a Pemex gas station. San Blas, Nayarit, Mexico.
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

SSA market shrugs off US downgrade

Fitch Ratings Agency logo on their building in Canary Wharf, Docklands, London, UK
Georgie Lee, August 03, 2023
SSA
ADB and SEK tap floaters to top up funding
Georgie Lee, August 01, 2023
Sovereigns
Fitch highlights debt ceiling ‘stand-offs’ behind US downgrade
Georgie Lee, August 02, 2023
SSA
SSA opportunists set to make most of BoE decision
Georgie Lee, August 03, 2023
Supras and agencies
SEK to maintain currency diversification as it eyes duration
Georgie Lee, August 03, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

UK banks sing redemption song on Discos but no reissues planned

Banking giants: high-rise offices of HSBC and Barclays. Image shot 04/2009. Exact date unknown.
Atanas Dinov, August 03, 2023
Senior Debt
Offshore banks to hop into Aussie dollars
Frank Jackman, August 03, 2023
FIG
Lloyds and Santander return to Yankees to lift $5.5bn
Atanas Dinov, August 01, 2023
Senior Debt
Yankee and local banks tap US bond market of two halves
Atanas Dinov, August 03, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Metro Bank dips below MREL and tier one targets
Frank Jackman, August 02, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Steeper covered bond curve to draw out real money buyers

The Pepsi Max Big One at the Pleasure Beach Blackpool in Lancashire
Bill Thornhill, August 02, 2023
Primary Market Monitor
Covered bond borrowers pay up compared with senior sales
Frank Jackman, July 31, 2023
Covered Bonds
PPs keep the covered bond market ticking
Frank Jackman, August 01, 2023
Covered Bonds
Swiss Pfandbriefbank takes size with tight 20 year
Frank Jackman, August 03, 2023
Covered Bonds
Commercial property repricing could test Pfandbrief buffers
Bill Thornhill, August 03, 2023
Securitization
Securitization

Post-Brexit UK securitization regs take shape

Bank of England building in London
George Smith, August 03, 2023
ABS
Demand surges down US ABS cap stack as pendulum swings back to issuers
Ayse Kelce, August 03, 2023
CLOs
Apollo to launch European CLO reset wave
Victoria Thiele, August 03, 2023
ABS
Capital on Tap aims to build track record after ABS debut
George Smith, August 03, 2023
CMBS
Office share of conduit deal collateral to increase in US CMBS
Kunyi Yang, August 01, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Jumbo tranches return to IG corporate bonds

Wallet stuffed with euros. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.
Mike Turner, August 03, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corp volumes almost hit year-to-date 2021 levels
Mike Turner, August 02, 2023
Corporate Bonds
AI growth could bring new bond issuers, help existing ones
Mike Turner, August 03, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Capita cuts being ‘heavily reliant’ on loan with £102m US PP
Mike Turner, August 02, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Eurozone GDP growth opens door for BBB- names
Mike Turner, August 01, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Darrant: from banking to ‘bond villains and basis points’

Nick_Darrant.jpg
Francesca Young, August 02, 2023
EM LatAm
CAF explores new bond markets in local currency lending push
Oliver West, August 01, 2023
CEE
Turkey rally to pave way for bank and corporate issuance
George Collard, August 01, 2023
CEE
Hungary mulls 2024 pre-funding
George Collard, August 02, 2023
CEE
Ukraine’s Naftogaz seals long-awaited debt relief
George Collard, July 31, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Appetite for bank blocks recovers as rising rates fuel profits

Aug 7, 2019 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Silicon Valley Bank headquarters and branch; Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group, is a U.S.-
Aidan Gregory, August 03, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Blocks market pauses after fresh equities sell-off
Aidan Gregory, August 03, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Oceanwood Capital Management raises €187.5m from Unicaja clean-up
Aidan Gregory, August 02, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Atos to rebuild after break-up with €900m capital increase
Aidan Gregory, August 01, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Aston Martin clears out punitive debt with £216m share sale
Aidan Gregory, August 01, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Tuffey to leave as Credit Suisse slashes DCM

Credit Suisse London building from Alamy 575x375 1Aug23
Francesca Young, August 01, 2023
People and Markets
Fourteen MDs cut at Credit Suisse, and counting
Jon Hay, August 02, 2023
People and Markets
HSBC lures senior banker back to CEEMEA
Francesca Young, August 02, 2023
Covered Bonds
EC mandates EBA to assess Covered Bond Directive progress
Bill Thornhill, August 03, 2023
FIG People and Markets
BofA European FIG syndicate head relocates
Atanas Dinov, August 03, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Hudson leads RBC’s hunt for European IB growth

Dominic Hudson RBC 2023.jpg
August 03, 2023