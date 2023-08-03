Issue 1817
Top Stories
-
◆ Barclays’ bumper senior print proves euro market wide open ◆ US downgrade unsettles sentiment ◆ Dollars still the cheaper market
-
Most sovereigns have light near-term maturities, meaning investors would rather they show patience
-
Banks will speed up their sales of residential mortgages as higher capital charges make it uneconomical to hold them
-
Plans for sovereign wealth fund-style facility being prepared with World Bank support
Leader
-
Investors don’t like Mexico kicking the can down the road on Pemex, but are happy to take the same approach themselves. This is bad news for everyone
-
FCA and PRA hold power over the details, but caution will dominate without political impetus
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets