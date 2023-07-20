GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1815

Top Stories
Regulatory Capital
Wells Fargo perp reopener forges trail for Yankee bank capital
GlobalCapital Wells Fargo pref shares 002.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Sterling market keeps SSAs busy as investors lock down yield

Twenty pound sterling notes and one pound coins are set up for a photograph
Georgie Lee, July 20, 2023
Supras and agencies
World Bank taps ‘undersupplied’ seven year in bid to extend duration
Addison Gong, July 20, 2023
Supras and agencies
KfW sets sights on post-summer funding
Addison Gong, July 17, 2023
Supras and agencies
CEB back to triple-A as it plots one more benchmark for 2023
Addison Gong, July 19, 2023
Supras and agencies
'Engaged' investors flock to CDP Financial as Canadian SSAs enjoy spotlight
Georgie Lee, July 18, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Bank of Cyprus eyes increased bond market presence

16F_DA_5708919_4133108960_5.jpg
Atanas Dinov, July 19, 2023
Senior Debt
Jefferies ends two year absence from benchmark market
Frank Jackman, July 19, 2023
GC View
Take heed before cancelling summer
Atanas Dinov, July 18, 2023
GC View
Rising instability to shepherd issuers to move early
Bill Thornhill, July 18, 2023
FIG
Foreign firms approach Swiss franc leader board summit
Frank Jackman, July 20, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered bond spreads to widen even as supply slows

Volatility_market_Alamy_fullres_121121
Bill Thornhill, July 19, 2023
Covered Bonds
Demand for current coupon covered bonds drives tap issuance
Bill Thornhill, July 20, 2023
Covered Bonds
RBC finds €1.5bn in covered bonds as other issuers mooted
Bill Thornhill, July 18, 2023
Covered Bonds
SocGen seals €2.5bn covered bond with rare post-Bastille Day print
Frank Jackman, July 17, 2023
Covered Bonds
Pace of covered bond supply to stay strong in 2023 and 2024
Bill Thornhill, July 20, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

Hometap seeks first rated HEI RMBS as early as this year

Historic District Street lined with Row Homes in Spring, Savannah, Georgia
Kunyi Yang, July 20, 2023
CLOs
Growing appetite for European mid-market CLOs faces rating problems
Victoria Thiele, July 20, 2023
RMBS
Only radical thinking can get social RMBS going
George Smith, July 18, 2023
CLOs
US CLO market in good health despite spluttering primary
Tom Lemmon, July 20, 2023
CLOs
Pemberton's CLO bow expected in autumn
Victoria Thiele, July 20, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Euro IG corporate borrowers gain advantage in premium balancing act

London, UK - 4 Janaury 2014: the Hand balancing act by Anna Ostapenko on stage the Aerial Hoops act during the dress rehearsal of Quidam at the Royal Albert Hall. (available only for editorial coverage of the Production) Credit: Piero Cruciatti/Alamy Liv
Mike Turner, July 20, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Leasys eases through sparsely populated primary market
Mike Turner, July 18, 2023
Corporate Bonds
TMCC and Terna ignite hopes of summer surge
Mike Turner, July 17, 2023
Corporate Bonds
American Honda has road to itself
Mike Turner, July 19, 2023
Corporate Bonds
JD Wetherspoon calls last orders on US PP covenant waivers
Mike Turner, July 20, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Chile pays slim concession to bring SLB to pesos

purple storm clouds, blue sunset, Santiago de Chile, Andes, LatAm, Chile, Adobe, 575
Oliver West, July 20, 2023
EM Middle East
'High fives' as investors feast on GCC trio
George Collard, July 19, 2023
Emerging Markets
FAB boosts past target size for dirham deal
Francesca Young, July 20, 2023
EM LatAm
Brazil hires banks to prep ESG debut
Oliver West, July 17, 2023
Asia
Genting’s Resorts World cashes in on Vegas rebound
Rashmi Kumar, July 20, 2023
Equity
Equity-Linked

Europe lags behind as global convertible issuance bounces back

A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by LG Chem in Holland, Michigan on October 16, 2016.
Aidan Gregory, July 20, 2023
Equity IPOs
Easing inflation triggers UK stockmarket rebound
Aidan Gregory, July 20, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
argenx raises $1.1bn after successful clinical trials
Aidan Gregory, July 19, 2023
Equity IPOs
IPO cornerstones are back in fashion after tough 18 months for Europe
Aidan Gregory, July 17, 2023
People News
RBC makes double hire to expand equity solutions
John Crabb, July 14, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Introducing GlobalCapital's People Tracker

German Bundestag
John Crabb, July 20, 2023
FIG People and Markets
Alantra beefs up mid-market FIG hiring
Atanas Dinov, July 20, 2023
FIG People and Markets
LBBW appoints new head of financial institutions and corporates
Atanas Dinov, July 17, 2023
Equity People and Markets
ECM veteran Koch moves to Brown Gibbons Lang
Aidan Gregory, July 18, 2023
GC View
Triple-A ratings should be put under the ESG spotlight
Frank Jackman, July 18, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Axe falls at Credit Suisse as UBS focuses IB vision

axewilder.jpg
David Rothnie, July 20, 2023