Issue 1815
Top Stories
Investors and analysts fear central bank has not gone far enough in its fight against inflation following rally in bonds
Tesla, BofA back in securitization after hiatus but investors will still reward programmatic issuers
World Bank and others work on issuing hybrid capital, enlarging balance sheets
More issues could follow in market frozen since May 2022
Leader
Solvency II needlessly forces insurers to find back doors into commercial real estate investments
Sellers will compete for buyers’ attention as they fall prey to a confluence of factors
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets