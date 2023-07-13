Issue 1814
Top Stories
Issuer prices flat to fair value after building record book while keeping investors onside
A pause in issuance could have helped arbitrage recover, but several managers took an unexpected leap ahead of summer
World’s largest equity-linked deal since January 2022 proves a hit, and is set to fuel issuance as rates rocket
Despite ADIB's success, many EM issuers will be unable to refinance their AT1 bonds
Leader
Lower issuance volumes for the rest of the year will help spreads and strategic planning
The seasonal shutdown of the primary bond markets is a relic of a bygone era
