Issue 1814

Top Stories
FIG
Fear of FIG 'wolf pack' to drive banks to market all summer long
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Rampant demand for UK linker tap after inflationary pay data

Addison Gong, July 13, 2023
Sovereigns
'Market-oriented' election result fuels stability for latest Greece syndication
Georgie Lee, July 12, 2023
Supras and agencies
KfW ends dollar 10 year absence with record book
Addison Gong, July 12, 2023
Supras and agencies
JBIC prints rare five year, eyes more bonds including green
Addison Gong, July 11, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Zurich's first green bond bags 'definite' greenium
Georgie Lee, July 10, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Opportunistic Caixa extends duration to lift €1.5bn

Atanas Dinov, July 11, 2023
Senior Debt
Post-earnings DNB scores 'fantastic' €1bn senior bond
Atanas Dinov, July 12, 2023
Senior Debt
Debut yen benchmark leads TD to $4.6bn hat-trick
Atanas Dinov, July 13, 2023
Senior Debt
Toronto-Dominion floats into July with short end senior
Frank Jackman, July 12, 2023
Senior Debt
Yankee bank trio hog dollar FIG limelight
David Rothnie, July 13, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

GC View

Don't take the short end opportunity just because it's there

Frank Jackman, July 12, 2023
Covered Bonds
Aareal attracts record Pfandbrief demand
Bill Thornhill, July 11, 2023
Covered Bonds
Small is beautiful for Landesbank Berlin's Pfandbrief
Bill Thornhill, July 12, 2023
Covered Bonds
Lloyds gets Pfandbrief licence
Bill Thornhill, July 13, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Pfandbriefzentrale 'surprises' with popular 15 year print
Frank Jackman, July 11, 2023
Securitization
ABS

ABS is back with a bang after July 4 calm

Ayse Kelce, July 13, 2023
CMBS
US CMBS primary market rush may be brief
Kunyi Yang, July 13, 2023
ABS
European issuers fast-track ABS to beat September risks
George Smith, July 13, 2023
ABS
NewDay deal edges closer to 2020 levels
George Smith, July 13, 2023
RMBS
Permanent tightens inside May print
George Smith, July 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Corporates brace for wild summer ride of bond volatility

Mike Turner, July 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
High grade cyclicals face grim year-end
Mike Turner, July 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Thames Water bonds jump on £750m reprieve
Mike Turner, July 10, 2023
Corporate Bonds
TDF and Banque Stellantis slip in before Bastille Day
Mike Turner, July 13, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Microsoft set to bring summer dollar spark
David Rothnie, July 13, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Uruguay draws overseas investors into local mart

George Collard, July 12, 2023
Emerging Markets
ADIB shows off huge AT1 demand
Francesca Young, July 11, 2023
EM Middle East
Sobha braves market wobble to land debut sukuk
George Collard, July 11, 2023
EM LatAm
Azul begins near 13% for $700m bond
George Collard, July 13, 2023
Emerging Markets
Not calling only gets some a mauling
Francesca Young, July 11, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Europe's IPO market feels 'cautious optimism' after plucky week

Aidan Gregory, July 13, 2023
Equity IPOs
Galderma's $1bn equity raise buys time for IPO market to improve
Aidan Gregory, July 13, 2023
GC View
On the Hunt for growth, UK pension funds must protect their savers
Victoria Thiele, July 12, 2023
Equity IPOs
Hidroelectrica gains 10% after biggest European IPO since Porsche
Aidan Gregory, July 12, 2023
Equity IPOs
IPO wave bumps European banks up EMEA league table
Victoria Thiele, July 10, 2023
People and Markets
Regulation

Industry shuns Barr's Basel III endgame proposals

John Crabb, July 11, 2023
Responsible Investment
G20 to study bank transition plans as TCFD comes to an end
Jon Hay, July 13, 2023
People News
Santander on senior CS hiring spree
Francesca Young, July 13, 2023
Equity IPOs
Hoggett wants to create crossover market for private and public equity
Victoria Thiele, July 07, 2023
Equity People and Markets
ECM bankers unconvinced as Hunt lays out fresh IPO package
Aidan Gregory, July 11, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Montag returns to Goldman to quell Solomon doubters

David Rothnie, July 13, 2023