Issue 1805

Top Stories
RMBS
Heavy supply to test precarious UK RMBS market
Private owned houses Halesowen UK West Midlands occupiers
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Tumbling US inflation fails to deliver certainty for SSAs in dollars

Washington, United States. 22nd Mar, 2023. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, DC on Wednesday
Georgie Lee, May 11, 2023
Supras and agencies
Swissie market shows signs of foreign SSA resurgence
Frank Jackman, May 11, 2023
Supras and agencies
EU grabs early-week window despite holidays to net €9bn
Addison Gong, May 09, 2023
Supras and agencies
AIIB, SEK add to SSA Aussie dollar deal flurry
Addison Gong, May 10, 2023
Supras and agencies
UPDATE: BNG social provides comfort to agencies looking at dollar market
Georgie Lee, May 11, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Arkéa achieves tight NIP with no-grow social bond

LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 08, 2020: Sebastien Simon boat (Arkea - Paprec) in the channel for the start of the Vendee Globe 2020
Atanas Dinov, May 11, 2023
GC View
Don't wait for the central bank pivot
Frank Jackman, May 09, 2023
Senior Debt
NatWest, Caixa opt for size over price as they raise €1bn each
Atanas Dinov, May 09, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Rothesay reanimates sterling insurance capital market
Atanas Dinov, May 09, 2023
Senior Debt
UBS seals popular Australia branch senior sale
Frank Jackman, May 09, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Spabol reopens Norwegian covered bonds with a bang

Sparebank 1 HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, May 11, 2023
Covered Bonds
Deutsche reopens 10 year covered bond issuance as SEB goes short in size
Bill Thornhill, May 10, 2023
Covered Bonds
Sonia lays on bigger size for Aussie visitor than euros
Bill Thornhill, May 09, 2023
Covered Bonds
Fatigue blamed for low subscriptions to CFF and HVB covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, May 09, 2023
Securitization
ABS

Stars align for US ABS as investors regain risk appetite

Sun coming out of the clouds
Ayse Kelce, May 11, 2023
CMBS
FDIC sales to keep MBS on edge but could be long-term opportunity
Kunyi Yang, May 11, 2023
CLOs
Resets could keep US and EU CLO markets ticking
Tom Lemmon, May 10, 2023
CMBS
‘Tide turning’ in CMBS as storage deal fetches big demand
Kunyi Yang, May 10, 2023
ABS
Credit Suisse arranges its subsidiary’s debut Swiss auto deal
George Smith, May 10, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Order restored as big batch of corporate bonds go well

Aesop cosmetics from Alamy 11May23 575x375
Jon Hay, May 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
SMBC Nikko loses bond MD
Jon Hay, May 10, 2023
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
Vattenfall brings rare sterling hybrid for green refinancing
Jon Hay, May 10, 2023
Asia
Bayfront, Chexim steal show as Asia bond market readies for deal spree
Rashmi Kumar, May 11, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Blue chips load up in dollars amid fears of fresh turmoil
David Rothnie, May 11, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Investors push covenants back into levfin deals

ROWNTREE & REGAN PUSH FORWARD ENGLAND V FRANCE FIVE NATIONS 03 March 1997
Marta Imarisio, May 11, 2023
LevFin
Bradshaw turns up at Blackstone
Oscar Laurikka, May 11, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Danish Crown, Vaillant close Schuldscheine in crowded market
Marta Imarisio, May 11, 2023
LevFin
Nouryon, Modulaire revive levloan issuance after break
Marta Imarisio, May 09, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Singapore's SATS raises €740m for acquisition with euro loan
Marta Imarisio, May 10, 2023
Emerging Markets
CEE

Romania FIG issuer increases size after book swells

Bucharest/Romania ? 04.27.2020: People waitting outside in front of a BCR bank branch. People keeping the distance to prevent exposure to Coronavirus.
George Collard, May 11, 2023
FIG People and Markets
Emerging Markets
Mamoura order book tops $18bn
Francesca Young, May 11, 2023
CEE
BGK plans rare CEE FIG dollar trade
George Collard, May 11, 2023
The Sustainable Economy
Mexico looks to spur sustainable bond issuance with taxonomy
Oliver West, May 09, 2023
Equity
Follow-ons and Rights issues

Angst in European property sector raises recap fears

Crumbling infrastructure in old concrete building
Victoria Thiele, May 11, 2023
Equity-Linked
Peach Property Group places Sfr50m restructured convertible
Aidan Gregory, May 11, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Shareholders sell 4.8% stake in NCAB after strong results
Victoria Thiele, May 11, 2023
Equity-Linked
Meyer Burger adds to green converts wave with €216m deal
Victoria Thiele, May 10, 2023
Equity IPOs
Adnoc L&S announces intention to float on Abu Dhabi Exchange
Aidan Gregory, May 10, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

Former Goldman partner calls for carbon barometer-linked bonds

carbon emission CO2_adobe_575px_11Feb21
John Crabb, May 11, 2023
FIG People and Markets
Equity People and Markets
Barclays adds EMEA ECM co-head
Aidan Gregory, May 11, 2023
People and Markets
NatWest pushes into US cap markets with CS hire
John Crabb, May 09, 2023
The Sustainable Economy
Southpaw
Southpaw

UniCredit profits from banking turmoil as growth plan takes shape

unicredit milan.jpg
David Rothnie, May 11, 2023