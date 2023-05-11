Issue 1805
Top Stories
-
Turkey issuers tipped to return to primary market after long absence if the opposition wins election
-
Political crisis could not stop Galapagos bond, with more countries likely to follow
-
Risk appetite is sound, meaning investors want to get paid
-
US issuers’ funding stampede lifts euro corporate bond hopes
Leader
-
Domestic bond markets once again demonstrate worth for issuers funding in times of global stress
-
Keep your covenants close, but keep your sponsors closer in mid-market lending
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets