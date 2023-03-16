Issue 1797

GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
SNB buys time for CS but but gloom abounds over final outcome
Zurich, Switzerland, Credit Suisse Paradeplatz evening
DMO sets Gilt remit as Hunt delivers first budget

Jeremy Hunt_alamy_17Nov22
Georgie Lee, March 16, 2023
ECB rate rise no help for immediate SSA issuance as EU plans next deal
Georgie Lee, March 16, 2023
Lower Saxony grabs stable moment for €500m tap
Georgie Lee, March 15, 2023
BTP-Bund spread tightens after Monday tumble
Addison Gong, March 14, 2023
Belgian bonds rally despite Fitch move to negative outlook
Addison Gong, March 13, 2023
FIG whacked by CS strife but rates are the trap, not spreads

Strong current warning sign at Poipu Beach Park Kauai HI
Frank Jackman, March 16, 2023
Stringent banking regulation insulates Europe's banks
Atanas Dinov, March 14, 2023
US authorities upend banking rules in haste to save SVB
Jon Hay, March 15, 2023
Asia capital markets in ‘tailspin’ amid SVB, Credit Suisse contagion
Rashmi Kumar, March 16, 2023
Covered bond supply will not meet ECB demand
Bill Thornhill, March 16, 2023
ABS primary pushes on but SVB impact on fintechs still unknown

US regulators announces to protect Silicon Valley Bank depositors.
Ayse Kelce, March 16, 2023
US CLOs face ‘existential’ regulatory threat
Tom Lemmon, March 16, 2023
Elstree pushes through volatility to wrap RMBS
Tom Lemmon, March 16, 2023
ABS pipeline piles up as uncertainty puts pause on pricing
Ayse Kelce, March 15, 2023
Fed’s SVB response supports MBS but raises questions over exit
Kunyi Yang, March 14, 2023
IG corp market forced to rebuild after Credit Suisse calamity

White Credit Suisse logo on a stock market performance chart tre
Mike Turner, March 16, 2023
Brambles battles through stormy market to get its money
Mike Turner, March 15, 2023
IG companies prepare to cram into two day window
Mike Turner, March 16, 2023
Corporates shun dollar bonds but may skip in before Fed
David Rothnie, March 16, 2023
CS volatility pauses Swiss franc primary issuance
Frank Jackman, March 16, 2023
Swing to risk aversion deals another blow to levfin

Person swinging mid air against blue sky on alcove swing at the base of El Capitan, Yosemite Valley, California, USA
Jon Hay, March 16, 2023
HSBC rescue brings relief to SVB customers, but can it keep its edge?
Oscar Laurikka, March 13, 2023
Vodafone-Altice JV placing €4.6bn loan for fibre in Germany
Marta Imarisio, March 14, 2023
Archroma prices $1bn of loans in softening levfin market
Marta Imarisio, March 13, 2023
Turkey to hold sustainable non-deal roadshow

Decorative boats selling fish sandwiches (Tarihi Eminonu Balik Ekmek) with Suleymaniye Mosque behind, Eminonu, Istanbul, Turkey
George Collard, March 14, 2023
Turkey election fears overshadow ESG bond plans
George Collard, March 15, 2023
US CPI gives few clues to Fed’s next move
Francesca Young, March 14, 2023
Naftogaz's improved debt offer fails to satisfy investors
George Collard, March 13, 2023
S&P views Guacolda tender 'tantamount to default'
Oliver West, March 15, 2023
Al Ansari aims for $2.1bn valuation with Dubai IPO

Advertising for Money wiring and Exchange Deira Dubai
Victoria Thiele, March 16, 2023
Block performance mixed as banks compete aggressively for deals
Victoria Thiele, March 15, 2023
Abraj Energy surges 17% as Middle Eastern IPOs defy stock market jitters
Victoria Thiele, March 14, 2023
SVB collapse interrupts strong run in European ECM
Aidan Gregory, March 14, 2023
Stop bashing London for losing Arm, start answering the difficult questions
Victoria Thiele, March 15, 2023
BofA syndicate MD cut

Prescott - Circa September 2021: Bank of America Bank and Loan Branch. Bank of America is also known as BofA or BAC.
Francesca Young, March 16, 2023
BBVA hires for FIG syndicate
Atanas Dinov, March 13, 2023
BNPP names Agarwal head of Apac DCM
Addison Gong, March 15, 2023
EM issuers find hope among chaos
Francesca Young, March 14, 2023
Breaking the glass ceiling: women that rose to the top in the capital markets
John Crabb, March 16, 2023
HSBC’s Silicon Valley implant makes sense

In this photo illustration, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo is seen on a smartphone and HSBC UK Bank plc logo on a pc screen.
David Rothnie, March 15, 2023
