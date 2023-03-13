Silicon Valley Bank remedy undermines regulatory regime

The US’s solution to the run on Silicon Valley Bank, rushed to over a manic weekend of rule making is a significant moment in the way the country governs its banks following the 2008 financial crisis and its remedies. And the outcome may not make the system safer in the long-run.

The SVB crisis that culminated in the Federal Reserve, they Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Treasury Department spending their weekend taking “decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system”.

The trio have promised to make all of the bank’s depositors whole, to be funded ultimately by a levy on other banks, and in the Fed's new Bank Term Funding Program, which aims to head off the risk of further, similar crises.

Signature Bank, a smaller, New York-based outfit with close ties to the cryptocurrency industry, that also suffered a run on Friday, was given the same treatment.

Before the weekend, the FDIC insured $250k of deposits per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category. Anything after that is uninsured and in the case that a bank fails, anything beyond that amount would be lost.

An exception applies to Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFIs), which — since the collapse of Lehman and the financial crisis — US regulators have determined to be too big to fail. Banks meeting the criteria, laid out in the Dodd-Frank Act of 2008, would be guaranteed a tax-funded bailout if they were to collapse, but would in return need to meet additional regulatory requirements and scrutiny — in essence, to ensure they did not.

There are also several global banks that meet the Financial Stability Board counts as Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs). The list that changes annually, but the US banks determined to be so are JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

During his presidency, Donald Trump raised the threshold for what counted as too big to fail in the US, from banks with $50bn of assets to $250bn. This removed certain mid-sized banks from the having to comply with stricter regulations, such as regular stress testing.

The next strata down are the Domestic Systemically Important Banks, (D-SIBs) which do not have enough reserves to be a SIFI but are considered a potential risk to the US financial system. Regulators can impose enhanced prudential standards on the banks meeting these criteria, similarly to those of the SIFIs.

SVB was neither. On Friday, the FDIC said that the bank had about $209bn in assets and $175.4bn in deposits, which meant it did not qualify for Fed support.

Yet, on Sunday, the trio stepped in to secure SVB’s deposits to halt the disastrous effects the run on the bank would have on the Californian tech sector, which constituted the bulk of its clients, and possible contagion to the US banking system.

In one move the Fed, the FDIC and the Treasury undermined the regulatory regimes of the previous two presidents — and one of Signature Bank’s board members, one Barney Frank. They have both lowered the threshold for intervention below Trump’s revised level, while undermining what counts as too big to fail.

If SVB and Signature Bank, or perhaps more accurately their depositors, can be bailed out to this extent, what is to stop banks of similar sizes from taking bigger risks from now on?

Much has been made on Monday of SVB’s singular decision to, apparently, not hedge its interest rate risk on its bond holdings through the swap market. No doubt the inner workings of SVB’s balance sheet and treasury operations will be picked over in great detail in the months and years to come.

But if a similarly sized bank ends up collapsing and its depositors are wiped out, there are going to be a lot of questions about what made SVB’s customers so deserving. We must not forget after all that much of these deposits were funding SVB’s customers had received to run their businesses until they became profitable. In short, the US just bailed out a number of loss-making private businesses of questionable value to the economy.

Perhaps if just one of them goes on to become the Great American Tik-Tok, it will generate enough tax payments to pay many times over for the US’s regulatory largesse this weekend. We will have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, the move to support the US banking system and prevent an all-out capitulation because of one or two collapses is a valid one. But doing so while undermining the very system imposed to prevent banks from taking on too much risk is dangerous.

The Fed is playing with fire, and as the last few years have shown, those spread quickly in California.