Issue 1792

‘Goldilocks’ market powers FIG issuers to new heights
SSA

Wallonia goes social as German SSAs land tight pricing

Georgie Lee, February 09, 2023
EIB leads Wednesday SSA bond bonanza
Addison Gong, February 08, 2023
France defies volatile rates market with brand new OAT
Georgie Lee, February 08, 2023
French agencies follow sovereign into hectic primary market
Addison Gong, February 08, 2023
World Bank and EIB help serve up SSA dollar bond feast
Addison Gong, February 07, 2023
Regulatory Capital

Sabadell hastens tier two refinancing to capture favourable market

February 09, 2023
Little or no premium needed for senior FIG quartet
Frank Jackman, February 09, 2023
Danske adds preferred sterling to funding mix
Frank Jackman, February 06, 2023
Hot AT1s: ING opts for dollars as Julius Baer debuts in euros
Atanas Dinov, February 07, 2023
MUFG and ADB take size in Aussie dollars
Frank Jackman, February 08, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

ING rides euphoric wave with largest 10 year covered bond

Bill Thornhill, February 08, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Santander enjoys outstanding result for debut export finance Cédulas
Bill Thornhill, February 07, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BPCE seizes €1.5bn almost flat to its covered bond curve
Bill Thornhill, February 09, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Cajamar Rural shows the way for other Cédulas issuers
Bill Thornhill, February 09, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
SMBC attracts record covered bond demand
Bill Thornhill, February 07, 2023
Securitization

Rise of HELOC piques RMBS interest

Kunyi Yang, February 09, 2023
Toyota out with Europe's first ever green auto ABS
George Smith, February 08, 2023
Achieve hails benefits of programmatic issuance after deal double
Ayse Kelce, February 06, 2023
PCS explores green verification for securitizations
Tom Lemmon, February 06, 2023
Corporate Bonds

Vodafone rings direct line to pension funds with 20 year bond

Mike Turner, February 07, 2023
Imperial Brands increases deal to €600m as demand floods in
Mike Turner, February 07, 2023
SLBs still haven’t found their niche
Mike Turner, February 07, 2023
GM and Volvo shine in peppy euro, sterling bond markets
Jon Hay, February 08, 2023
Nokia launches chunky tender offer financed by debut SLB
Mike Turner, February 09, 2023
Syndicated Loans

Who needs money? IG loan banks hunt for deals as bonds thrive

Marta Imarisio, February 09, 2023
Fidelity International to launch first European direct lending fund
Kenny Wastell, February 09, 2023
Triton-backed Glamox brings debut SLB
Oscar Laurikka, February 09, 2023
BNP Paribas adds to leveraged loan team
Marta Imarisio, February 07, 2023
Big hitting investors change at Elfa
Kenny Wastell, February 08, 2023
EM LatAm

Brazil companies line up post-results bond market raid

Oliver West, February 09, 2023
Gulf sleeping giants ‘wake up’ to market reality
George Collard, February 09, 2023
GreenSaif draws $16bn of orders for triple trancher
George Collard, February 09, 2023
Gigantic book for big PIF bond
Francesca Young, February 08, 2023
Surprise Wanda deals spark hopes of China HY bond revival
Rashmi Kumar, February 09, 2023
Equity IPOs

Lottomatica adds BNP Paribas to IPO syndicate

Victoria Thiele, February 09, 2023
Ionos trades down on Frankfurt debut
Aidan Gregory, February 08, 2023
Oceanwood almost exits Norske Skog
Victoria Thiele, February 08, 2023
Steinhoff asset sales continue with Pepkor block
Aidan Gregory, February 09, 2023
German Covid-19 vaccine maker to raise $200m
Victoria Thiele, February 07, 2023
Equity People and Markets

Rothschild take-private bid marks end of era for investment bank

Aidan Gregory, February 09, 2023
Can I get a witness? Capital markets vets snapped up for expert testimony
John Crabb, February 09, 2023
Morgan Stanley shakes up UK IB leadership
David Rothnie, February 09, 2023
TD appoints co-head of UK and Europe FIG DCM
Frank Jackman, February 06, 2023
Credit Suisse sponsor coverage banker one of latest cuts
Francesca Young, February 09, 2023
Southpaw

Klein’s vision emerges with ‘super-boutique’ plan

David Rothnie, February 09, 2023
