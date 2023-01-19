All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2023 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1789

Top Stories
Corporate Bonds
Pension funds return to help corp credits reach along maturity curve
Pension_Adobe_575x375
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

NIB seizes window for annual euro benchmark

Helsinki_PA_575_375
Georgie Lee, January 19, 2023
Supras and agencies
Cades builds ‘impressive’ book as Opec Fund debuts in three year $ spree
Addison Gong, January 18, 2023
Sovereigns
Greece builds big book, NWB sees soft demand
Addison Gong, January 17, 2023
Supras and agencies
CEB reaches beyond popular three year tenor in dollars
Addison Gong, January 19, 2023
Supras and agencies
Patience pays as Opec Fund's debut is doubled to $1bn
Addison Gong, January 20, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Senior Debt

Buoyant sterling market goes international for FIG

Sign on entrance of Spanish bank Santander in Valencia city. Spain
Atanas Dinov, January 19, 2023
Senior Debt
Foreign financials propel bumper Swiss start
Frank Jackman, January 19, 2023
Covered Bond Analysis
Caja Rural de Navarra treasurer: we haven’t seen full effect of higher rates
Bill Thornhill, January 19, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Smaller names struggle to find covered bond duration
Bill Thornhill, January 17, 2023
Senior Debt
Wall Street titans open US bond supply taps
David Rothnie, January 19, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

RMBS picks up after ‘pleasant’ spread surprise

Aerial view of the houses and streets of the small town of Louth Lincolnshire England UK GB EU Europe
Ayse Kelce, January 19, 2023
CLOs-CDOs
Extensions could offset slow LBO activity for EU CLOs
Tom Lemmon, January 19, 2023
ABS
Auto ABS to dominate January market
Ayse Kelce, January 17, 2023
RMBS
Dutch RMBS to test asset manager bid as ‘tugboat’ Cov drags spreads tighter
George Smith, January 18, 2023
RMBS
UK BTL deal to test depth of strong rally in EU ABS
George Smith, January 17, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

EDF powers up long end quad trade

A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by EDF Trading Limited in Houston, Texas, on May 27, 2017.
Mike Turner, January 19, 2023
Corporate Bonds
EnBW and Acea add to bulging utility supply
Mike Turner, January 17, 2023
Corporate Bonds
EDP surges through with green hybrid
Mike Turner, January 16, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Iberdrola hybrid lands deep inside fair value
Mike Turner, January 18, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Lone Target hits dollar market amid blackouts and jitters
David Rothnie, January 19, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Goldman cuts hit private credit team

Goldman Sachs Headquarters London
Oscar Laurikka, January 19, 2023
LevFin
Inetum seeks TLB to refinance September’s TLA
Jon Hay, January 18, 2023
LevFin People and Markets
Ambienta hires three, set to close first private debt fund
Kenny Wastell, January 17, 2023
LevFin People and Markets
Allianz holds €250m first close for private debt secondaries fund
Kenny Wastell, January 19, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

LatAm corps scramble to get ready for narrow window

Rosangela Santos (L) of Brazil competes during the "Mano a Mano" challenge, a 100-meter race, at the Brazilian Jockey Club in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Oliver West, January 19, 2023
EM LatAm
Another Mexican NBFI to default after accounting errors
Oliver West, January 18, 2023
Middle East Bonds
Israel Discount Bank tightens by 30bp on debut
George Collard, January 19, 2023
CEE Bonds
Bulgaria tightens by 25bp in maiden 2023 outing
George Collard, January 17, 2023
Middle East Bonds
Israel considering more green bonds to ‘put targets on the agenda’
George Collard, January 18, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

IPOs are back in Europe but investors are sceptical

A young beautiful asian woman using an application in her smart phone to check currency exchange rates in front of an illuminated information board.
Victoria Thiele, January 19, 2023
Equity IPOs
EuroGroup Laminations plans to raise €250m through IPO on Borsa Italiana
Victoria Thiele, January 19, 2023
Equity People and Markets
PrimaryBid appoints banking veteran as COO
Aidan Gregory, January 19, 2023
Equity IPOs
Middle East ECM momentum expected to continue after stellar 2022
Aidan Gregory, January 19, 2023
Equity IPOs
Ionos IPO could raise €500m for owners
Victoria Thiele, January 17, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

To bin or not to bin: Wall Street faces staffing dilemma as earnings confirm bad year

New_York_stock_exchange_wall_street_adobe_575x375
John Crabb, January 19, 2023
People and Markets
UBS AM hires head of impact investing
Jon Hay, January 13, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
Standard Chartered hires Deutsche Bank CLO trader
Tom Lemmon, January 17, 2023
GC View
Global crypto regulation won't happen unless US agencies work together
John Crabb, January 17, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Goldman shrinks the pyramid as Solomon gets tough

Goldman Sachs office from Alamy 12 Jan
David Rothnie, January 19, 2023