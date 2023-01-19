Issue 1789
Top Stories
Investors chasing higher yields and spreads have poured large orders into lower rated bank debt. More issuance is expected to target this demand
Brazilian meat packer’s lack of disclosure tantamount to securities fraud, NGO alleges
Large borrowers like the EU are making pricing more difficult for slighter public sector borrowers
Fundraising continues for ESG and impact strategies as EU introduces more stringent regulations
Leader
A resurgence in corporate hybrid issuance has highlighted another problem with life after ECB bond buying
Negative real rates and a borrowing binge spell trouble
