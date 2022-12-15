All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1785

Bond market begins to sort oil and gas firms on transition
CEB plans record year of funding

Georgie Lee, December 15, 2022
Germany to increase borrowing by almost 20% in 2023
Georgie Lee, December 14, 2022
Austria to launch green commercial paper in 2023
Frank Jackman, December 14, 2022
Kommuninvest sets lower funding target for 2023
Georgie Lee, December 13, 2022
MuniFin plans ‘up to five benchmarks’ in 2023
Frank Jackman, December 12, 2022
JP Morgan makes last-ditch dollar grab in 'bear market rally'

David Rothnie, December 15, 2022
FIG borrowers to grow ESG funding
Atanas Dinov, December 15, 2022
France to lead euro covered bonds in 2023
Frank Jackman, December 15, 2022
ECB increases UniCredit’s capital requirement
Atanas Dinov, December 15, 2022
Senior preferred set to boost unsecured FIG volume
Atanas Dinov, December 14, 2022
ESAs' prudential review disappoints market again

Tom Lemmon, December 12, 2022
UK looks to boost financial services through ‘Edinburgh reforms’
Tom Lemmon, December 09, 2022
Divergence doesn't have to be a dirty word
Tom Lemmon, December 13, 2022
All eyes on Fed as structured finance gears up for fresh start
Ayse Kelce, December 12, 2022
Worse still to come for European CLOs
Tom Lemmon, December 14, 2022
Aroundtown will pay its hybrid coupons

Mike Turner, December 14, 2022
Dollar borrowers set to end ‘resilient’ 2022 with a whimper
David Rothnie, December 15, 2022
Jefferies hires debt advisory head, pushes private debt
Kenny Wastell, December 15, 2022
Utility debt expected to power up in 2023
Mike Turner, December 15, 2022
Deutsche Bank hires banking veteran for its EMEA O&A business
Mike Turner, December 15, 2022
Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards nominations 2022

Jon Hay, December 13, 2022
House of HR and Parques Reunidos increase and close debt deals
Kenny Wastell, December 14, 2022
M&G hires Aviva pro to private credit team
Kenny Wastell, December 13, 2022
Avril debuts with ESG-linked Schuldschein
Marta Imarisio, December 12, 2022
Innovation by EM bond issuers here to stay

George Collard, December 15, 2022
Hawkish Fed will not deter CEEMEA issuers
George Collard, December 15, 2022
CEE covered bond issuance set to grow next year
Frank Jackman, December 14, 2022
Bahamas extends bond boosting ICM premium waiver
Oliver West, December 13, 2022
Egypt confident about IMF deal, pushes for novel Panda bond
Toby Fildes, December 12, 2022
Block boom is here to stay but discounts will tighten, say bankers

Victoria Thiele, December 15, 2022
Long-only funds lap up OMV Petrom shares as Fondul exits
Victoria Thiele, December 14, 2022
KazMunayGas shares takes off as Kazakhstan eyes IPO series
Victoria Thiele, December 13, 2022
More dual listings expected in Middle East as Americana trades up
Victoria Thiele, December 12, 2022
Ringfencing change will bring more UK business, but some urge caution

John Crabb, December 15, 2022
UK’s Big Bang whimpers at climate crisis
Jon Hay, December 13, 2022
UK looks to boost financial services through ‘Edinburgh reforms’
Tom Lemmon, December 09, 2022
Structured trader joins Citi after 21 years at JP Morgan
Tom Lemmon, December 13, 2022
Deutsche Bank hires banking veteran for its EMEA O&A business
Mike Turner, December 15, 2022
UK bank reforms awaken spirit of crises past

David Rothnie, December 15, 2022