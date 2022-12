Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards nominations 2022

GlobalCapital reveals the nominations for its Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2022. As usual, these were decided by a poll of market participants. Conducted in November, the poll invited participants to choose the deals, banks, investors and advisers that most impressed them during the year November 20, 2021 to November 15, 2022.

Only one vote is allowed per institution in each category and firms are not allowed to vote for themselves.

GlobalCapital thanks everyone who voted and congratulates the nominees.

The winners will be announced at GlobalCapital's 20th annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards Dinner in London on February 22, 2023.

GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2022

Nominations

DEALS OF THE YEAR

Deal of the Year

Atlantia · €9.875bn July 2022

Philip Morris International · $11bn and €5.5bn June 2022

Porsche Automobil Holding · €8.9bn September 2022

Refresco · €3.9bn-equivalent July 2022

Schneider Electric · £6.5bn September 2022

Leveraged Loan of the Year

Element Materials Technology · $2.22bn-equivalent May 2022

Ineos · $2.34bn-equivalent November 2022

Refresco · €3.9bn-equivalent July 2022

M&A Loan of the Year

Atlantia · €9.875bn July 2022

GD Towers · €6.85bn July 2022

Philip Morris International · $11bn and €5.5bn June 2022

Porsche Automobil Holding · €8.9bn September 2022

RWE · $8bn October 2022

Emerging Market Loan of the Year

Greensaif Pipelines · $13.8bn January 2022

Play Communications · Z5.5bn ($1.4bn) February 2022

Public Investment Fund · $17bn November 2022

Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

Atlantia · €9.875bn July 2022

Deutsche Glasfaser · €5.75bn, December 2021

GD Towers · €6.85bn July 2022

OpEn Fiber · €7.175bn February 2022

Renewables Loan of the Year

Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Project 3 · £2.983bn December 2021

Gemini Offshore Wind Park · €1.6bn, October 2022

Juno Bidco · £2.1bn, March 2022

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR

UK and Irish Deal of the Year

Haleon · £12.5bn and $1.4bn February 2022

Rentokil Initial · $2.7bn February 2022

Virgin Media O2 · £1.5bn August 2022

French Deal of the Year

Airbus · €8bn July 2022

Schneider Electric · £6.5bn September 2022

TotalEnergies · $8bn April 2022

German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

Deutsche Glasfaser · €5.75bn, December 2021

Porsche Automobil Holding · €8.9bn September 2022

RWE · $8bn October 2022

Siemens Energy · €4.2bn June 2022

Italian Deal of the Year

Atlantia · €9.875bn July 2022

Eni · €6bn July 2022

Iveco · €1.9bn January 2022

OpEn Fiber · €7.175bn February 2022

Iberian Deal of the Year

Cellnex Telecom · €2.5bn January 2022

El Corte Inglés · €2.6bn March 2022

Energias de Portugal · €3.65bn August 2022

Benelux Deal of the Year

Eurofiber · €1.5bn June 2022

Koninklijke DSM · €3bn July 2022

Solvay · €4.7bn March 2022

Nordic Deal of the Year

Assa Abloy · $3.75bn October 2022

Fortum · €5.5bn June 2022

Ørsted · €2bn October 2022

Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

Akbank · $225m and €177.5m October 2022

Ataer Holding · $80m and €190m November 2022

Fraport Tav Antalya · €1.225bn March 2022

Play Communications · Z5.5bn ($1.4bn) February 2022

Ziraat Bankası · €814m and $352.5m April 2022

Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

Agility Public Warehousing · €1.083bn and $300m

Crystal Port Holding · $2.895bn June 2022

Greensaif Pipelines · $13.8bn January 2022

Public Investment Fund · $17bn November 2022

BANK AWARDS

Loan House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

Crédit Agricole

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

Barclays

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of M&A Loans

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

Santander

Société Générale

Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

Crédit Agricole

Shinhan Bank

Société Générale

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of Mid-Cap Loans

BNP Paribas

Commerzbank

HSBC

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Société Générale

Best Secondary Loans House

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

BANK REGIONAL AWARDS

Best Arranger of Western European Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

Barclays

Lloyds Bank

NatWest Markets

Best Arranger of French Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Société Générale

Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Italian Loans

Intesa Sanpaolo

Mediobanca

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

BBVA

CaixaBank

Santander

Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

ABN Amro

ING

JP Morgan

Rabobank

Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

Danske Bank

Nordea

SEB

Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

Erste Bank

Raiffeisen Bank International

Société Générale

UniCredit

Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

Bank of America

Emirates NBD

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

Emirates NBD

First Abu Dhabi Bank

HSBC

SMBC

Standard Chartered

Best Arranger of African Loans

Absa

Investec

Standard Chartered

BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS

Best Corporate Finance Adviser

Lazard

Rothschild & Co

Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Best Institutional Lender

Axa

Barings

Blackstone

MV Credit

Pimco

Best Direct Lending Fund

Ares

Blackstone

Pemberton

Best Loan Restructuring Adviser

Houlihan Lokey

Lazard

PJT Partners

Best Subordinated Debt Investor

HPS

MV Credit

Park Square

Best Distressed Loan Investor

Apollo

Cross Ocean Partners

Strategic Value Partners

Triton

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

Eni · €6bn July 2022

Eurofiber · €1.5bn June 2022

Lundbeck · €1.5bn September 2022

Royal FrieslandCampina · €1.25bn October 2022

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

ING

Natixis

Standard Chartered

Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending

BBVA

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Natixis

PRIVATE DEBT

Schuldschein of the Year

Etex · €800m June 2022

Robert Bosch · €1.5bn October 2022

Vonovia · €1bn February 2022

International Schuldschein of the Year

ArcelorMittal · €725m May 2022

Etex · €800m June 2022

Holcim · €515m and $148m May 2022

Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

Commerzbank

Helaba

LBBW

UniCredit

Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

BNP Paribas

Commerzbank

ING

UniCredit

US Private Placement of the Year

Bunzl · $400m March 2022

Energie Baden-Württemberg · $850m November 2022

Lidl US · $800m August 2022

Permira · $860m

Best US Private Placement Agent

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

NatWest Markets